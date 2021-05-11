Rest offers extra parental leave

Rest has increased its parental leave for employees who work full time or part time.

Eligible employees can now claim 16 weeks of paid parental leave instead of the 14 weeks previously available can be taken flexibly during a 12-month period.

Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said fostering an environment that values diversity, inclusion, flexibility and participation leads to teams with a variety of skills, knowledge and experiences, and continuously strengthens the foundations for performance and decision making.

Some 60% of Rest's membership are women.

Superannuation Guarantee contributions has been a key feature of Rest's parental leave offering since July 2016, Doyle said.

"Paying super contributions during parental leave is an important measure to minimise gender inequality in retirement incomes.

"We've long advocated for superannuation contributions to be included in the Australian government's parental leave pay. We encourage the government and other employers to include superannuation contributions as part of their parental leave," she said.

A newly released paper from KPMG recommended that SG contributions should be included in the Commonwealth Paid Parental Scheme so as to combat the widening super gender gap.

Excluding SG from paid parental leave exacerbates the savings gap between men and women, as women are often using the leave, KPMG found, highlighting that since the 1970s the increase in women's workforce participation has been almost entirely in part-time work.

The gap between male and female workforce participation rates in Australia is 10%, making it the 16th highest in OECD countries.