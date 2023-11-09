Rest names internal global equities lead

Rest has appointed a seasoned executive to lead its newly formed internal global equities division.

Joining the $76 billion industry fund, Richard Mercado is charged with constructing an internal global equities management capability, implementing an active, fundamental stock-picking strategy that complements Rest's investment internalisation strategy.

Mercado will report to Rest's head of listed assets Kiran Singh, anchoring his role in Sydney.

He was previously a partner at Paris-based asset manager Comgest, serving as a high-conviction portfolio manager specialising in global equities.

Additionally, he's been a senior portfolio manager for a North American equities fund at USS Investment Management, the UK's largest pension fund, with prior positions at F&C Investments, Capital Partners, and AMP Capital Investors.

Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill explained that expanding the fund's proven internal investment management capabilities to its global equities' portfolio is intended to deliver further value to the fund's 1.96 million members.

"Using our scale and expertise to build further internal capability aims to help us realise further value for our members," he said.

"We've found that internal management can provide additional benefits and insights to complement the work we do with our external managers. This gives us a more holistic view of how companies are contributing to our overall portfolio and our sustainability goals."

Lill also commended Mercado's proven track record, deeming him "ideally suited" to spearhead the development of Rest's new internal global equities function.

"He [Mercado] adds further depth and knowledge to the expertise we've been building within our investments team in recent years," Lill said.

"We are delighted to welcome Richard to the team and back to Australia after many years abroad."