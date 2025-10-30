Rest launches new retirement tools to increase advice appetite

The $100 billion super fund has announced a new digital experience designed to simplify members' access to its resources for retirement needs, especially for its advice business.

The Rest Retire Ready is designed to connect pre-retiree members to the fund's tools, services and educational content. It begins with a digital questionnaire to curate relevant retirement preparation support for members from a library of articles, videos, podcasts, webinars, calculators and digital advice tools.

It will also create an "entry point" for members to access the fund's three-layered advice model, which encompasses education, information, and online calculators; digital intra-fund advice tools; and personal advice provided by phone-based advisers, Rest said.

Rest's digital tools are used on average about 30,000 times per year, representing around 85% of all advice interactions, the fund confirmed.

Rest chief member officer Simon Van Veen said the tool will help guide its members in retirement planning.

"This new digital journey is all about putting the unique needs of our diverse membership first - offering tailored guidance and connecting members to the right support at the right time," Van Veen said.

"We've designed this experience to be flexible, accessible, and based on real member feedback. Through this experience, we are aiming to empower our members to make confident decisions for their future."

Although the planning phase can be complex, Van Veen said members don't need to go at it alone.

"Knowing where to start can often seem daunting. Rest Retire Ready is designed to provide that gateway into a deeper retirement conversation," he added.

"We're committed to continually improving how we support members approaching or in retirement, with more enhancements and deeper advice integration planned as part of our ongoing strategy."

Additionally, Rest Retire Ready will be complemented by a retro-themed creative campaign, highlighting support for members over 50, "tapping into nostalgia and confidence to inspire members to take action towards a secure retirement".

The initiative is part of a phased rollout, with ongoing improvements, enhancements to the fund's digital advice channels and expanded services to come.