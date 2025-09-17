Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Rest invests $390m in US REIT

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 SEP 2025   12:22PM

Rest has made a $390 million (US$250m) contribution as part of a co-investment with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital into US-based real estate investment trust STORE Capital.

The super fund said the property investment shows how growing demand for alternative sources of commercial finance reflects the opportunities created by changes to debt financing markets.

The co-investment comprises a minority equity stake in STORE Capital's operating business.

STORE Capital acquires commercial properties from business owners and then leases those properties back to the business owners under long-term 'triple-net leases', commonly for durations of around 20 years.

Under a triple-net lease, the tenant is responsible for operating the business at the property subject to the lease, keeping the property and improvements in good order and repair, and paying the insurance, property taxes and other property-related expenses.

Rest head of real assets, investments Andrew Bambrook said: "The commercial finance sector has shifted in recent times. Many traditional lenders in the US have exited the sector, which has provided an opportunity for asset owners to step into this void and help businesses finance their growth."

"Sale-and-leaseback transactions can allow business owners to unlock the capital tied up in their premises and redeploy it into their operations, while maintaining security and continuity through a long-term lease."

Bambrook said triple-net leases can offer long-term, predictable cashflows - often over 15 and 20-year periods.

"The majority of our two million members are decades from retirement, so we think deeply about the major forces shaping the global economy and society now and into the future. This investment is expected to benefit from one of these megatrends: systemic changes to debt markets," he added.

"Inflation and interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer, which increases the attraction for businesses to rent rather than own real estate. We expect this shift will create more attractive investment opportunities for our members."

Bambrook said the STORE Capital portfolio will assist with diversifying Rest's property holdings with greater exposure to assets in the retail and industrial sectors.

"The portfolio is much more diversified than you'd typically see in real estate portfolios. This can create a durable portfolio that is more resilient to economic volatility, providing stable income streams and downside protection for Rest members," Bambrook said.

STORE Capital's portfolio comprises more than 3000 properties with more than 600 tenants across 49 US states. All the properties are subject to long-term triple-net leases.

Blue Owl managing director Alicia Gregory said: "We are pleased to co-invest with Rest on this transaction and for Blue Owl to continue serving as a partner of choice for private markets investors based in Australia."

