Rest injects more into $1.2bn Fidelity climate fund

Fidelity reached final close of its Real Estate Logistics Impact Climate Solutions Fund (LOGICs), raising a further $634 million from several institutions including Rest.

The total investment capacity of the fund is now $1.2 billion (€710m), all of which is dedicated to accelerating the real estate sector's energy transition; it's estimated buildings are responsible for over 34% of global carbon emissions.

The fund does this through a climate impact framework that ensures each asset is renovated to improve energy efficiency and develop a pathway to net zero. Its assets are all in Europe, where the vast majority of buildings are more than two decades old.

The fund so far holds a total of 14 properties across France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

Rest participated in the recent raise and is a cornerstone investor in the fund, which reached its first close in March 2024. At the time, Rest said investing in the fund brought it closer to achieving its goal of having 1% of funds under management allocated to impact investments.

"With around three quarters of Rest's two million members still many decades from retirement, we think deeply about the long-term forces influencing the global economy and our society, such as decarbonisation and deglobalisation," Rest head of real assets, investments Andrew Bambrook said.

"We expect our investment in Fidelity's LOGICs fund to benefit from these forces and provide long-term value for our members.

"Logistics assets are well-positioned to deliver strong returns and support the transition to net zero, particularly when you consider the opportunities available through upgrading Europe's ageing building stock, and the ongoing expansion of e-commerce and supply chain re-onshoring."

So far, about two-thirds of the fund's capital has been deployed, and Fidelity expects the balance to be deployed in the coming months.

"Securing €355 million of equity commitments against a difficult economic backdrop is a clear endorsement of both the strategy's robust and unique proposition, and Fidelity's leadership in climate impact within the real estate sector," Fidelity International head of real estate solutions Adrian Benedict said.

"With strong backing from our investors, LOGICs is proving that delivering climate impact and strong returns can go hand-in-hand. Investor demand for strategies like LOGICs is only accelerating, and we will continue to explore new ways to deliver compelling solutions that meet our clients' needs in the climate impact space."