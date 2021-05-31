NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Rest hires from QSuper

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 31 MAY 2021   12:34PM

Rest has appointed a chief financial officer, hiring from QSuper.

Kulwant Singh-Pangly will lead Rest's team responsible for financial management and strategy, and taxation.

In his most recent role, Singh-Pangly spent nearly eight years at QSuper ending 2019. He started as QSuper's head of taxation services and moved to the chief financial officer role in 2014.

Prior to this, he worked at AMP, Clayton Utz and Deloitte.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

The appointment comes as Rest separates finance, people and change functions after group executive Trevor Evans' retirement, as previously announced. Amy Murrell has commenced as the new general manager of people and culture with responsibilities for human resources, culture, learning and development, and change management.

Singh-Pangly will join Rest in June and will work in both the Sydney office and from his home in northern New South Wales, as a part of the fund's flexible working arrangements.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"Kulwant has a wealth of experience across the broader financial services industry, particularly in the financial management of a large-scale superannuation fund," Rest chief executive officer Vicki Doyle said.

"His leadership qualities and strategic expertise will be a valuable addition to Rest's executive leadership team as we continue to help our members achieve their personal best retirement outcome."

Rest has made multiple hires this year, including on its investment and workplace superannuation teams.

It recently also launched a low-cost SRI investment option and took financial advice in-house.

Read more: RestQSuperKulwant Singh-PanglyVicki Doyle
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rest offers extra parental leave
QSuper makes changes ahead of merger
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
Rise of the mega funds continues
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
Rest launches low-cost SRI option
Sunsuper, QSuper members ask for better climate disclosures
QSuper pokes holes in YFYS legislation
Sunsuper, QSuper confirm merger will go ahead
Rest hires from NGS Super

Editor's Choice

UBS AM wholesale client coverage lead departs

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:00PM
UBS Asset Management Australia's head of wholesale client coverage has left the firm after nearly four years in the role.

Jobs to go at AMP Australia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:52AM
With the leadership of AMP Australia's new chief executive Scott Hartley, the business will undertake a restructure which is likely to cost jobs.

Vanguard appoints fund administrator

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Vanguard has appointed a fund administrator for its wholesale funds in Australia which hold an estimated $98.5 billion in assets.

ATO cracks down on crypto

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:36AM
The Australian Taxation Office is cracking down on cryptocurrency investors to report capital gains and losses in their tax returns after fears investors may think they are tax-free.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.