Rest hires from QSuper

Rest has appointed a chief financial officer, hiring from QSuper.

Kulwant Singh-Pangly will lead Rest's team responsible for financial management and strategy, and taxation.

In his most recent role, Singh-Pangly spent nearly eight years at QSuper ending 2019. He started as QSuper's head of taxation services and moved to the chief financial officer role in 2014.

Prior to this, he worked at AMP, Clayton Utz and Deloitte.

The appointment comes as Rest separates finance, people and change functions after group executive Trevor Evans' retirement, as previously announced. Amy Murrell has commenced as the new general manager of people and culture with responsibilities for human resources, culture, learning and development, and change management.

Singh-Pangly will join Rest in June and will work in both the Sydney office and from his home in northern New South Wales, as a part of the fund's flexible working arrangements.

"Kulwant has a wealth of experience across the broader financial services industry, particularly in the financial management of a large-scale superannuation fund," Rest chief executive officer Vicki Doyle said.

"His leadership qualities and strategic expertise will be a valuable addition to Rest's executive leadership team as we continue to help our members achieve their personal best retirement outcome."

Rest has made multiple hires this year, including on its investment and workplace superannuation teams.

It recently also launched a low-cost SRI investment option and took financial advice in-house.