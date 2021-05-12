NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Rest hires from Cbus, BT
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 MAY 2021   12:34PM

The $62 billion industry super fund Rest has strengthened its internal investment team with two key appointments.

REST appointed Kiran Singh to the role of head of listed assets and Sonia Bluzmanis as head of global equities.

Singh joins Rest from Cbus where he was head of equities strategy.

Bluzmanis was previously senior portfolio manager, global equities at BT.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Singh will be responsible for Rest's equities and fixed income assets, including internally managed investments and those outsourced to external manager.

He will also chair the investment selection sub-committee, responsible for portfolio construction in equities and fixed income, and will be a member of the management investment committee.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Bluzmanis will report to Singh and manage Rest's global equities asset class, which is the fund's largest asset class by funds under management.

Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill said the appointments are in-line with the fund focusing its investment expertise and strengthening its investment team.

"The appointments of Kiran and Sonia, as well as the recent appointments of Andrew Thomas and Sally Cobb, are all important milestones in building this expertise and sharpening our focus on constructing member-focused multi-asset portfolios," Lill said.

"Kiran has extensive experience in managing Australian and global equity portfolios in roles across Australia and Asia. Sonia has strong background with global equity, and global real estate managers and has a demonstrated track record of strong performance and investment partnership.

"I am delighted that they are both bringing their experience and expertise to Rest."

Read more: BTCbusKiran SinghSonia BluzmanisAndrew LillAndrew ThomasSally Cobb
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cbus appoints head of advice
Rest appoints head of investment strategy
Retail funds take out MySuper performance
SuperFriend appoints chair
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
Rise of the mega funds continues
Westpac profit climbs, executive leaves
Rice Warner prepares to shut up shop
MLC GM joins dealer group
Managed accounts prop up platforms
Editor's Choice
Rest hires from Cbus, BT
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $62 billion industry super fund Rest has strengthened its internal investment team with two key appointments.
Super funds slam budget's super gap measures
KANIKA SOOD
Superannuation funds welcomed the budget's move to dump the $450 threshold, but called out a lack of measures to close the super gap.
What instos want from managers
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The latest Morrow Sodali institutional investor survey has revealed what some of the largest institutional investors in the world want from fund managers and companies.
Low FASEA pass rate continues
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The March FASEA exam results show that January's lower pass rate may become a trend in 2021.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.