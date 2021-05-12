Rest hires from Cbus, BT

The $62 billion industry super fund Rest has strengthened its internal investment team with two key appointments.

REST appointed Kiran Singh to the role of head of listed assets and Sonia Bluzmanis as head of global equities.

Singh joins Rest from Cbus where he was head of equities strategy.

Bluzmanis was previously senior portfolio manager, global equities at BT.

Singh will be responsible for Rest's equities and fixed income assets, including internally managed investments and those outsourced to external manager.

He will also chair the investment selection sub-committee, responsible for portfolio construction in equities and fixed income, and will be a member of the management investment committee.

Bluzmanis will report to Singh and manage Rest's global equities asset class, which is the fund's largest asset class by funds under management.

Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill said the appointments are in-line with the fund focusing its investment expertise and strengthening its investment team.

"The appointments of Kiran and Sonia, as well as the recent appointments of Andrew Thomas and Sally Cobb, are all important milestones in building this expertise and sharpening our focus on constructing member-focused multi-asset portfolios," Lill said.

"Kiran has extensive experience in managing Australian and global equity portfolios in roles across Australia and Asia. Sonia has strong background with global equity, and global real estate managers and has a demonstrated track record of strong performance and investment partnership.

"I am delighted that they are both bringing their experience and expertise to Rest."