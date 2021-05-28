NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Rest hires from AustralianSuper, Hostplus

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 28 MAY 2021   12:42PM

Industry fund Rest has hired from AustralianSuper and Hostplus for its workplace superannuation team.

Jessica Empson has been appointed to the newly created Melbourne-based role of national manager, business solutions, and will lead Rest's long-term growth.

Empson joins from AustralianSuper where she was a business solutions manager. She has 25 years of experience and has also worked at Perpetual, BT and Zurich.

Jane Sheridan has been appointed Rest's southern regional manager and will be responsible for large employers.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Sheridan joins from Hostplus where she was the Victoria state manager. She has 20 years of experience and has worked with Virgin Money and boutique wealth firms.

Lastly, Bart Healy has been promoted from a Queensland-based senior relationship manager to the northern regional manager.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

The three roles report to Rest general manager for workplace superannuation Richard Millington.

"There is strong competition among super funds to grow their employer and member bases, particularly in the corporate sector," said Rest's group executive, employer and industry engagement Deb Potts.

"These leaders have the experience and expertise to drive this growth, as well as deepening the relationships we have within our employer base..."

Rest has made multiple hires this year, including on its investment team since appointing an inaugural chief investment officer last year. It recently also launched a low-cost SRI investment option and took financial advice in-house.

Read more: AustralianSuperJane SheridanJessica EmpsonBart HealyDeb PottsRichard Millington
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds hunt for co-investment deals
AustralianSuper, Club Plus to merge
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
Westpac to face court over insider trading
Retail funds take out MySuper performance
Adviser faced with further dishonesty charges
Rise of the mega funds continues
AIA Australia partners with Your Wills
Super fund in-houses advice service
Rice Warner prepares to shut up shop

Editor's Choice

Criminal charges filed against ME Bank

JAMIE WILLIAMSON, KANIKA SOOD
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is pursuing criminal charges against ME Bank following an ASIC investigation.

Future Fund to hire 70 for investment team

KANIKA SOOD
The sovereign wealth fund is looking to add 70 people to its investment team, with the specific skill sets of identifying good external managers.

Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m

KARREN VERGARA
A former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser with a gambling addiction has been charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

Financial services job market hot: Hays

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
According to the latest Hays salary guide, a renewed sense of optimism has swept across the accountancy and finance jobs markets in early 2021.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.