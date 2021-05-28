Rest hires from AustralianSuper, Hostplus

Industry fund Rest has hired from AustralianSuper and Hostplus for its workplace superannuation team.

Jessica Empson has been appointed to the newly created Melbourne-based role of national manager, business solutions, and will lead Rest's long-term growth.

Empson joins from AustralianSuper where she was a business solutions manager. She has 25 years of experience and has also worked at Perpetual, BT and Zurich.

Jane Sheridan has been appointed Rest's southern regional manager and will be responsible for large employers.

Sheridan joins from Hostplus where she was the Victoria state manager. She has 20 years of experience and has worked with Virgin Money and boutique wealth firms.

Lastly, Bart Healy has been promoted from a Queensland-based senior relationship manager to the northern regional manager.

The three roles report to Rest general manager for workplace superannuation Richard Millington.

"There is strong competition among super funds to grow their employer and member bases, particularly in the corporate sector," said Rest's group executive, employer and industry engagement Deb Potts.

"These leaders have the experience and expertise to drive this growth, as well as deepening the relationships we have within our employer base..."

Rest has made multiple hires this year, including on its investment team since appointing an inaugural chief investment officer last year. It recently also launched a low-cost SRI investment option and took financial advice in-house.