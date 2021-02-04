Rest GM to head BT platforms

BT has appointed a former Rest executive as head of platforms after Dina Kotsopoulos' departure in September last year.

Kieran Varcoe will step into the role, joining BT from $55 billion industry fund Rest where he was general manager of administration solutions and governance for less than two years.

Prior to that, Varcoe was head of MLC MasterKey platform at NAB where he had a 14-year career in a variety of roles.

"I am delighted that someone with Kieran's experience will be joining our leadership team. His expertise aligns well with our strategic priorities and will be critical as we continue delivering strategic growth of Australia's leading platforms business," BT managing director, platforms, investments and operations Kathy Vincent said.

"This is a key role in helping to lead BT's transformation agenda as we migrate clients from BT Wrap (over $55bn FUA) to one of Australia's contemporary and fastest-growing platforms BT Panorama (over $36bn FUA)."

The first tranche of migrations took place late in 2020, and further tranches are set to commence early this year.

"Kieran's proven experience in leading simplification programs, managing large-scale platforms teams and operations, and deep industry knowledge will be an asset to BT," Vincent said.

Rodney Greenhalgh, who is head of investment product solutions at BT had been taking care of the head of platforms role while BT looked for a permanent replacement for Kotsopoulos.

Varcoe will commence with BT from mid-February and will report to Vincent.