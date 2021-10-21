Rest firms up net zero pathway

Industry fund Rest has released its roadmap to net zero and scenario analysis on the impact of climate change on investment returns.

The scenario analysis is part of what Rest member Mark McVeigh requested from the fund when he took it to court for its management of climate change risk.

Rest said scenario analysis and stress testing of its investment portfolio has estimated members will be better off if the global community acts to keep temperature rises to well below two degrees Celsius by 2100.

For example, in its default Core Strategy investment option annualised investment returns could be nearly two percentage points higher by 2040 if the world acts to achieve the Paris Agreement goals.

Rest said its average 48-year-old member has an account balance of $67,000 and earns around $48,000 per year.

A member with this account balance and salary could be approximately $50,000 better off when they retire at age 67 in 2040 if the world acts to keep temperature rises below two degrees Celsius, Rest said. Their account balance at retirement would be around 29% higher.

"Climate change poses a material financial risk to our members' retirement savings and it's critical that the global community takes collective action to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement," Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill said.

"With $66 billion in funds under management, it's critical that we play our part. We have set our roadmap to achieve to achieve a net zero carbon footprint for the fund by 2050, and it is consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement."

The fund has set six measures to achieve a net zero carbon footprint by 205. By the end of this year, it plans to divest from all listed companies that derive more than 10% of revenue from thermal coal, with the caveat "unless the company has a credible net zero by 2050 plan or science-based targets".

"We will advocate for an economy-wide reduction of emissions of 45% by 2030, based on 2005 levels, particularly in order to continue reducing the Weighted Average Carbon Intensity of the equities portfolio year on year," the fund said.

Rest also aims to increase investment in renewable energy and low-carbon assets to $2 billion by 2025 and aims to have directly owned property assets achieve net zero carbon emissions in operation by 2030.

By 2026, the fund wants to allocate 1% of the portfolio to impact investments.

It has also committed to conducting analysis and stress testing of its portfolio against a number of different climate change scenarios, including for a society with net zero carbon emissions by 2050.