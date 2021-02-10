NEWS
Superannuation
Rest extends State Street relationship
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 FEB 2021   12:36PM

The $59 billion industry fund has mandated its custodian State Street to streamline operations in its investment portfolio.

Rest will implement Charles River Development Investment Management Solution (IMS) for in-house investments and 'whole-of-fund' requirements.

Charles River IMS is cloud-based and will consolidate Rest's front and middle office operations for managing asset allocation, global equities, fixed income, FX and futures.

"The platform's flexibility and scalability will enable us to automate processes and achieve efficiencies at this time as we build a global best practice internal investment capability. Combining internal and external investment management in one desktop system will allow us to focus real-time on achieving strong long-term returns for our members," said Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lil.

Rest will use Charles River to support and deliver a transparent view and workflow across their business, including portfolio construction, decision support, risk, collateral management, order management and compliance, State Street said.

"Charles River continues to build a strong local presence in Melbourne which is critical to supporting our growing client base in the superannuation sector," said Charles River Development managing director Asia Pacific Cameron Field.

Rest already uses State Street for custody, and a data management via the State Street Alpha Data Services to Rest. In November 2020, NAB Asset Servicing also signed up for Charles River IMS to help institutional clients monitor a broad range of investment mandates to meet regulatory requirements.

In Australia, State Street had a 10.7% share of the $3.75 trillion in total assets under custody for Australian investors at June 2020 - making it the sixth largest custodian.

In July 2018, State Street entered a definitive, all cash agreement to acquire Charles River Systems for $3.5 billion.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
