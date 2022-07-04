Rest expands sustainability mandate

The super fund has expanded an existing mandate with Calvert to include a carbon reduction tilt that will cover its entire Australian equity portfolio.

Earlier this year, Rest enlisted the help of Calvert Research and Management and Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC (both of which are part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management) to implement ethical and sustainable screens and tilts across its listed real assets portfolio.

That portfolio included global listed infrastructure, and global and Australian listed REITs.

This has now been expanded to the fund's Australian equity holdings, with the lowering of portfolio exposures to greenhouse gas emissions considered under a risk control framework.

Commenting on the partnership, Rest head of responsible investment and sustainability Leilani Weier said the ongoing relationship will assist the fund in creating sustainable portfolios for the future.

"By tilting towards stocks that contribute to the realisation of a low-carbon economy we can aim to reduce our equity portfolio's carbon emissions targeting net-zero emissions for our equity exposures by 2050," she said.

Calvert managing director of responsible investment strategy Anthony Eames added: "We have always been keen to ensure that we tailor portfolios to our clients' unique ESG-related priorities."

"For Rest, this can mean a lower carbon tilt which aims to reduce the greenhouse gases emissions in portfolios with low risk."

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Australia managing director Daniel Vanden Boom said that ESG-related tilts are a logical extension of risk control.

"We've spent many years conducting research on events that could trigger volatility across global markets including the potential impact of climate related risks," he said.

"The necessity of tackling climate change for environmental reasons is evident and the need to consider ESG factors in investment decisions has also become increasingly clear."