Superannuation
Rest develops ethical option
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 14 DEC 2020   12:43PM

The $55 billion industry superannuation fund is surveying its members as it looks to launch an ethical investment option, following its recent legal stoush with a member over climate change.

In the wake of its settlement with member Mark McVeigh, Rest is seeking feedback from members as to what they feel a socially responsible investment option should look like at the fund.

According to the fund, the product will have a 'growth' investment profile, be low cost and be transparent about the industries and companies it invests in. As it stands, Rest does not invest in tobacco and chemical weapons.

A random cohort of members are currently being surveyed on what industries they would and would not like the option to invest in. They are also being asked what is driving or limiting their interest in responsible investment and how likely they are to invest in such an option.

The fund has also asked for feedback on what it should be called, proposing 'Ethical Growth', 'Sustainable Growth' and 'Socially Responsible Growth' as possible names.

A Rest spokesperson said: "Many Rest members feel strongly about socially responsible investing (SRI) and are calling on their super funds to make a change. So, we are listening to our members and, for the first time, will be working with them to build a best-of-breed ethical and sustainable investment option."

According to its website, 80% of Rest members believe super funds have a responsibility towards society when it comes to investing, and 75% of members expect the fund to be investing responsibly without impacting returns.

The work to develop an ethical option follows the super fund's landmark trial in which McVeigh took the fund to court to uncover what Rest was doing to manage climate change risk.

After more than two years, the case was dismissed in November of this year with Rest agreeing to all of McVeigh's requests. In a statement the fund acknowledged climate change could lead to catastrophic economic and social consequences. It also acknowledged climate change as a direct, material and current financial risk.

