Rest climate case dismissed

The Federal Court case brought by Mark McVeigh against the $57 billion industry super fund has been dismissed.

The case was scheduled to be heard today but Justice Perram ordered that by consent the case was to be dismissed.

McVeigh and Rest have been ordered to each bear their own legal costs. McVeigh was never seeking financial compensation from his super fund, instead asking Rest to make certain commitments to tackling climate change and to recognise its role in mitigating climate change as an investor.

It seems Rest agreed with all of McVeigh's requests, making a trial unnecessary.

In a statement, Rest acknowledged that climate change could lead to catastrophic economic and social consequences and is an important concern of its members.

The fund also acknowledged that climate change is a direct, material and current financial risk.

"Rest agrees with Mr McVeigh to continue to develop its management processes for dealing with the financial risks of climate change on behalf of its members," the fund said.

It committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to a series of other actions in relation to climate change, all of which the fund said McVeigh acknowledges and supports.

These including measuring and reporting climate related outcomes in-line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and encouraging investee companies to do the same, publicly disclosing the fund's portfolio holdings, enhancing consideration of climate change risk when setting investment strategy positions, actively considering climate change related shareholder resolutions of investee companies, conducting due diligence and monitoring of investment managers' approaches to climate risk and continuing to to develop a climate change policy and internal risk framework.

"Today's settlement gives me, and Rest's almost two million members, the reassurance that we need to know that our retirement savings will be invested responsibly in the face of the climate crisis," McVeigh said.

"This case is a ground-breaking recognition of the material financial risk that climate change poses to the economy and society, and the role that superfunds have in managing it. I hope it will go some way to catalysing the Australian super fund industry, which, with almost three trillion dollars under management, has the potential to make or break our climate response."

The trial had already been pushed back from July to November and was adjourned twice today before being dismissed.

JANA, Rest's asset consultant, had also been dragged into the matter. JANA filed an affidavit in relation to the case at the start of September and was listed as an interested party on the dismissal notice.

McVeigh's case against Rest's trustee alleged that he had a right to certain information pursuant to section 1017C of the Corporations Act.The information McVeigh was interested in related to the impacts climate change could have on his retirement savings with Rest.

After McVeigh's initial claim was filed, Rest did correspond with him. However, McVeigh remained unsatisfied that his super fund was doing enough to manage climate change risk.

McVeigh was being represented by Equity Generations Lawyers principal David Barnden who has two other cases related to climate change on foot.

O'Donnell v Commonwealth and Ors is a potential class action with lead claimant Katta O'Donnell, who owns Australian government bonds. O'Donnell is seeking to hold the Australian government to account over climate change risks, arguing that failure to act on climate change and disclose climate change risk could mislead and deceive bond investors.

A third case, Sharma v Environment Ministers will see students ask the court to stop the Vickery Extension Project - a Whitehaven Coal development - from going ahead.

Barnden said the settlement for McVeigh could have far-reaching implications for investors and climate change.

"This marks the first time a major Australian super fund has agreed to settle litigation about the material financial risk of climate change and what needs to be done to protect members. It is clear that the bucks stops with board members, and managing climate risk cannot be delegated away," he said.

"This outcome should represent a significant shift in the market's willingness to tackle climate risk—a shift which should set a clear precedent for the industry in Australia, and also pension funds around the world."