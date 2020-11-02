NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Rest climate case dismissed
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 2 NOV 2020   2:42PM

The Federal Court case brought by Mark McVeigh against the $57 billion industry super fund has been dismissed.

The case was scheduled to be heard today but Justice Perram ordered that by consent the case was to be dismissed.

McVeigh and Rest have been ordered to each bear their own legal costs. McVeigh was never seeking financial compensation from his super fund, instead asking Rest to make certain commitments to tackling climate change and to recognise its role in mitigating climate change as an investor.

It seems Rest agreed with all of McVeigh's requests, making a trial unnecessary.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

In a statement, Rest acknowledged that climate change could lead to catastrophic economic and social consequences and is an important concern of its members.

The fund also acknowledged that climate change is a direct, material and current financial risk.

"Rest agrees with Mr McVeigh to continue to develop its management processes for dealing with the financial risks of climate change on behalf of its members," the fund said.

It committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to a series of other actions in relation to climate change, all of which the fund said McVeigh acknowledges and supports.

These including measuring and reporting climate related outcomes in-line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and encouraging investee companies to do the same, publicly disclosing the fund's portfolio holdings, enhancing consideration of climate change risk when setting investment strategy positions, actively considering climate change related shareholder resolutions of investee companies, conducting due diligence and monitoring of investment managers' approaches to climate risk and continuing to to develop a climate change policy and internal risk framework.

"Today's settlement gives me, and Rest's almost two million members, the reassurance that we need to know that our retirement savings will be invested responsibly in the face of the climate crisis," McVeigh said.

"This case is a ground-breaking recognition of the material financial risk that climate change poses to the economy and society, and the role that superfunds have in managing  it. I hope it will go some way to catalysing the Australian super fund industry, which, with almost three trillion dollars under management, has the potential to make or break our climate response."

The trial had already been pushed back from July to November and was adjourned twice today before being dismissed.

JANA, Rest's asset consultant, had also been dragged into the matter. JANA filed an affidavit in relation to the case at the start of September and was listed as an interested party on the dismissal notice.

McVeigh's case against Rest's trustee alleged that he had a right to certain information pursuant to section 1017C of the Corporations Act.The information McVeigh was interested in related to the impacts climate change could have on his retirement savings with Rest.

After McVeigh's initial claim was filed, Rest did correspond with him. However, McVeigh remained unsatisfied that his super fund was doing enough to manage climate change risk.

McVeigh was being represented by Equity Generations Lawyers principal David Barnden who has two other cases related to climate change on foot.

O'Donnell v Commonwealth and Ors is a potential class action with lead claimant Katta O'Donnell, who owns Australian government bonds. O'Donnell is seeking to hold the Australian government to account over climate change risks, arguing that failure to act on climate change and disclose climate change risk could mislead and deceive bond investors.

A third case, Sharma v Environment Ministers will see students ask the court to stop the Vickery Extension Project  - a Whitehaven Coal development - from going ahead.

Barnden said the settlement for McVeigh could have far-reaching implications for investors and climate change.

"This marks the first time a major Australian super fund has agreed to settle litigation about the material financial risk of climate change and what needs to be done to protect members. It is clear that the bucks stops with board members, and managing climate risk cannot be delegated away," he said.

"This outcome should represent a significant shift in the market's willingness to tackle climate risk—a shift which should set a clear precedent for the industry in Australia, and also pension funds around the world."

Read more: RestOrsJANAMark McVeighDavid BarndenEquity Generations LawyersJustice PerramKattaSharmaVickery Extension ProjectWhitehaven Coal
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Group risk inflows fall 15%
ERS tab hits $33.3bn
Rest climate change case pushes ahead
Investment consultant adds to insurance team
ERS withdrawals surpass $32bn
ERS will impact those who didn't access super: REST
Bond investor sues Australian government
Rice Warner questions super return targets
Investors should factor in climate risk: JANA
Rest climate change trial delayed
Editor's Choice
GSFM sizes up ETFs with Munro launch
KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney multi-boutique is dipping its toes into active ETFs, with the first being a long/short fund from Munro Global Partners.
Retail super offerings in successor fund transfer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The successor fund transfer of another OneVue-administered retail super offering and all its sub-plans is set to commence later this month.
Climate change greater threat than COVID: Report
ELIZA BAVIN
Climate change is set to have a greater impact on the economy than the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a new report from Deloitte Access Economics.
AMP valued at $1.85 per share
ELIZA BAVIN
AMP has announced the takeover proposal from Ares Management was at an implied value of $1.85 a share, totaling around $6.35 billion.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something C6gmsYz8