Rest calls for super performance test reforms

In its submission to the government's Economic Roundtable, Rest has called for reforms to the superannuation performance test among a range of other measures.

In its submission, Rest said the superannuation performance test needs to be reformed to cater for emerging areas, including the energy transition, decarbonisation, affordable housing and possibly other emerging local industries.

"This is an essential reform to encourage investment in economy-enhancing local businesses and infrastructure," Rest said.

The super fund added that the government should ensure that any future reform to the regulation of private markets does not unduly hinder participation in private markets by super fund investors.

Rest also pointed to its younger membership and has recommended using evidence-based modelling of long-term economic growth and impact on Australians' personal financial situations, including climate scenarios; and prioritising the issue of intergenerational equity.

"We represent around one million members under the age of 30 who are decades from retirement. In fact, nearly one-in-five young workers is a Rest member," Rest general manager of public policy and advocacy Enrico Burgio said.

"Australia is facing major challenges, including climate change, an ageing population and a severe housing shortage.

"Without strong policy action, it's younger Australians, including hundreds of thousands of Rest members, who will bear the brunt of these challenges.

"We strongly support economic reforms and policy changes that address intergenerational inequity, boost productivity and create a fairer super system. We believe the superannuation sector has a meaningful role to play in driving these outcomes, and we welcome the chance to advocate for our members and work with the Government to unlock new ideas and build consensus on reform."

Rest also called on the government to legislate the Tranche 2 DBFO reforms as soon as possible.

Rest said the reforms will provide a pathway for funds to increase the scope and reach of financial advice, while maintaining strong consumer protections.

The super fund said it also backs submissions made by Super Members Council of Australia (SMC) and the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

"As noted by ASFA, Australia's super system is a strategic enabler of modern productivity," Rest said.

"We agree with ASFA that stable super policy settings help support super's role in the Australian economy, provides funds like Rest with greater confidence when undertaking long-term investment decisions and reduces the risk to investment returns."