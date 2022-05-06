Rest bolsters operational risk oversight

After almost 14 years at Deloitte, Jason Foo has joined Rest's investment team to help run operational risk.

The industry fund confirmed that Foo was appointed senior manager, operational risk, and compliance, investment management.

Foo was a director of Deloitte Consulting where he worked in the asset management and superannuation sectors.

In this role, he engaged with boards, executives, and regulators to solve complex governance, risk, and regulatory issues in superannuation, insurance, and investment management.

For the first four years of his career, he worked with the treasury and capital markets team as a client manager.

There, he ran internal audits of derivative trading desks and derivative valuation models; valuation audits and validation of models used in complex fixed-income trading books, credit-linked notes for investment banks, and valuation credit securities in illiquid high yield investment funds.

Before joining Deloitte, Foo worked in investment operations at Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation.

In a LinkedIn post, Foo said he was thrilled to be starting a new position at Rest.

"Can't wait to see where this new chapter of my career will take me," he said.