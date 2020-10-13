Rest appoints three investment specialists

Rest announced the appointment of three new members to its board investment committee, including the former chief executive of Pendal Group and a UBS veteran.

Michael Bargholz, Deep Kapur and Anne Anderson will join the five person investment committee, with Rest saying they will enhance its leadership and investment industry experience.

Bargholz has extensive executive leadership experience in investment management. Most recently, he was the Pendal Group chief executive, Australia from 2016 to 2018.

Prior to that, Bargholz held various executive positions at fund management firms, including managing director, Australia at Fidelity International, and chief executive, Australia and New Zealand at Alliance Bernstein.

He was appointed to the Rest board investment committee effective 1 September 2020.

Kapur is a professor of practice with the Monash Business School, a member of the School Executive Committee and concurrently director of the Monash Centre for Financial Studies.

He has more than 28 years' experience in the investment industry in senior roles encompassing portfolio management and research, including Asia based managing director positions with Salomon Smith Barney, Citigroup Global Markets and Daiwa Capital Markets.

Kapur's investment experience spans both systematic and discretionary strategies across all major asset classes and markets. He holds a PhD in Economics from the Australian National University.

Kapur's appointment to the Rest board investment committee was also effective 1 September 2020.

Anderson was appointed to Rest's board investment committee effective 9 October 2020 and brings more than 35 years' direct experience in financial markets.

Anderson was most recently managing director and head of fixed income and investment solutions Australia at UBS Asset Management.

She joined UBS in 1993 and held several leadership positions including as a fixed income and multi-asset investor and running the investment businesses in Australia and the APAC region.

Prior to joining UBS, she gained a further 10 years in finance and corporate treasury roles.

Rest chair Ken Marshman said: "The appointment of three eminent investment experts to the board investment committee is part of the overall redesign of the investment governance structure, which complements the recent appointment of Andrew Lill as Rest's chief investment officer."

The appointments follow the departure of John Nolan after more than 30 years' service advising or contributing as a member of Rest's investment committee.

"I wish to thank Mr Nolan for his enormous contribution over many years as a key member of the investment committee," Marshman said.