Rest appoints head of investment strategy

Rest has hired BlackRock's head of client portfolio solutions in Australia as the fund's head of investment strategy and asset allocation, while also naming a head of capital markets.

Andrew Thomas will report to Rest's chief investment officer Andrew Lill, who joined from Morningstar last year.

Thomas most recently worked at BlackRock Investment Management.

Prior to this, he worked at insurer QBE for nearly two decades, ending as its head of strategy and asset allocation. Earlier in his career, he was a fund manager at Perpetual Investments.

In another appointment at Rest, Sally Cobb was named the head of capital markets.

Both appointments came into effect on April 12.

"Andrew and Sally's appointments are important milestones as Rest continues to strengthen its management investments expertise and focus on constructing member-focused multi-asset portfolios," Lill said.

"Andrew has a great investing history and expertise in asset allocation and portfolio construction, and Sally has a wealth of experience working globally in capital markets. Their experience will be valuable in Rest investments continuing to generate strong long-term returns for our members."

Rest's MySuper option returned 5.27% p.a. in the three years to February 28, giving it the 51st spot in performance league tables.

Its five-year returns were 7.57% p.a. (47th rank), seven-year returns were 6.51% p.a, and ten-year returns were 7.46% p.a.

By contrast UniSuper balanced which topped the table returned 8.3% in 12 months, 9.2% p.a. over five years, 8.4% p.a. over seven years and 8.6% p.a. over ten years.