NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Rest appoints head of investment strategy
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 13 APR 2021   12:50PM

Rest has hired BlackRock's head of client portfolio solutions in Australia as the fund's head of investment strategy and asset allocation, while also naming a head of capital markets.

Andrew Thomas will report to Rest's chief investment officer Andrew Lill, who joined from Morningstar last year.

Thomas most recently worked at BlackRock Investment Management.

Prior to this, he worked at insurer QBE for nearly two decades, ending as its head of strategy and asset allocation. Earlier in his career, he was a fund manager at Perpetual Investments.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

In another appointment at Rest, Sally Cobb was named the head of capital markets.

Both appointments came into effect on April 12.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"Andrew and Sally's appointments are important milestones as Rest continues to strengthen its management investments expertise and focus on constructing member-focused multi-asset portfolios," Lill said.

"Andrew has a great investing history and expertise in asset allocation and portfolio construction, and Sally has a wealth of experience working globally in capital markets. Their experience will be valuable in Rest investments continuing to generate strong long-term returns for our members."

Rest's MySuper option returned 5.27% p.a. in the three years to February 28, giving it the 51st spot in performance league tables.

Its five-year returns were 7.57% p.a. (47th rank), seven-year returns were 6.51% p.a, and ten-year returns were 7.46% p.a.

By contrast UniSuper balanced which topped the table returned 8.3% in 12 months, 9.2% p.a. over five years, 8.4% p.a. over seven years and 8.6% p.a. over ten years.

Read more: AustraliaAndrew ThomasSally CobbAndrew LillBlackRock Investment ManagementMorningstarMySuperPerpetual InvestmentsQBE forUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Unlisted assets deliver modest returns
MySuper fees could halve in 10 years
Aussie ETP demand soars: Morningstar
Chief economist update: Strike while iron ore cools
AustralianSuper subverts stapling logic
Elston grows distribution team
YFYS net must be cast wider: Cbus
Mercer calls for delay to super reforms
DDO to simplify general, personal advice
Hyperion ETF goes live
Editor's Choice
Rest appoints head of investment strategy
KANIKA SOOD
Rest has hired BlackRock's head of client portfolio solutions in Australia as the fund's head of investment strategy and asset allocation, while also naming a head of capital markets.
Multi-boutique launches farmland fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Warakirri Asset Management has launched a new fund, seeded by a European pension fund, providing domestic and offshore institutional investors with exposure to Australian agricultural property.
Include ESG in BFID: FSC
KANIKA SOOD
Financial Services Council wants superannuation funds' ESG investments to be included in the proposed Best Financial Interests Duty.
ARK Innovation ETF cops neutral rating
KARREN VERGARA
Despite delivering a stellar performance, star fund manager Catherine Wood's ARK Innovation ETF has been slapped with a neutral rating from Morningstar.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.