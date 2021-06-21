NEWS
Executive Appointments

Rest appoints Aussie equities head

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 21 JUN 2021   12:19PM

The industry superannuation fund has hired from Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund as it continues its hiring spree for the internal investment team.

Chris Drew has been named as head of Australian equities, overseeing the asset class.

Drew joins from ACSRF where he was the investment manager - public markets for over six years, responsible for the Australian and international equities portfolios and coverage of private equity and infrastructure.

He was previously at Sunsuper as an investment manager and a portfolio analyst, and a senior investment analyst at EISS and also at FuturePlus Financial Services.

Drew will commence in July in the Sydney office, reporting to the newly appointed head of listed assets Kiran Singh.

"During the past six months, we've expanded the internal expertise within Rest investment's team," Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill said.

Last month along with Singh, Rest hired Sonia Bluzmanis as head of global equities from BT and former BlackRock head of client portfolio solutions in Australia Andrew Thomas as the fund's head of investment strategy and asset allocation.

Sally Cobb was also promoted to head of capital markets from investment consultant.

"We built on the existing expertise in the team and have assembled a group of experienced leaders who are focused on constructing member-focused, multi-asset portfolios," Lill said.

"Australian equities is one of our largest asset classes and is a key driver in delivering strong and competitive returns for members. Chris's experience and expertise will be valuable as we position for further growth."

Last week, Rest also appointed former AMP Capital executive Corrine Henville as head of operations.

