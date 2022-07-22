Newspaper icon
Responsible managed funds outdo markets

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 22 JUL 2022   12:40PM

The responsible investment managed funds market in Australia and New Zealand experienced 43.6% annual growth, outperforming the wider market.

Plan For Life research said on average, over the past five years, responsible funds grew 22% per annum compared to 10% for the wider market.

The research showed that responsible investment funds accounted for $120 billion of funds under management (FUM) at the end of March. This equates to 43.6% growth over the past year, driven by a continuing upswing of inflows coming into investment markets.

Also, inflows remained positive on an annual basis despite a fall during the latest quarter and the largest annual inflows on record. Of note, the total responsible funds have not experienced negative quarterly net flows since 2016.

Australian investment responsible funds, including both retail and wholesale unit trusts, accounted for almost 50% of the responsible market.

Despite posting slower annual growth than the ETF and super sub-markets, responsible funds still rose 31.9%, more than double that of the wider investment market.

The corresponding Australian super responsible sub-market increased 78.1% over the latest year (partly due to the inclusion of UniSuper responsible options) and recorded a five-year CAGR of 22.6%.

Australian super's responsible sub-market now represents over 30% of the overall responsible investment FUM.

Thematic ETFs were found to have grown rapidly in terms of both FUM and product listings. Thematic ETFs now have 34 products making up the current total and its FUM exploded by 112.8% over the past year.

Responsible international equity trust trends were similar to comparable trusts over the past five years. However, on average responsible international equity trusts have distinctly outperformed since 2020.

Plan For Life said responsible international equity trusts were "exhibiting extended peaks and outperformance during falling markets when compared to the wider market."

Plan For Life is owned by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) which also owns Rainmaker Information, the publisher of Financial Standard.

