Resolution Life appoints new chief executive

Resolution Life appoints new chief executiveBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 28 JUL 2022 10:58AM
Resolution Life chief executive Megan Beer will relocate to London for a new role with the group in 2023, with her local replacement named.
Beer is set to become chief operating officer of Resolution Life Group, overseeing the group's global operations, including further acquisitions. She will also serve as a board member of the group's subsidiaries, including the Resolution Life Australasia.
In taking on the new role, Beer will move to London, vacating the chief executive position in the local business.
Appointed in her place is Tim Tez, currently chief executive, medical indemnity at Avant Mutual.
His appointment is effective February 2023, bringing more than two decades' experience in life and health insurance. His previous experience includes several senior roles at AIA including chief health insurance officer and chief marketing officer, held across two separate stints with the business. He has also held roles with AXA, MetLife and TAL.
"We are pleased with the development of the Australasian business and are certain that with Tim's expertise, experience, and leadership, Resolution Life will continue to grow as the leading in-force specialist life insurer in Australasia," Resolution Life Group founder and executive chair Sir Clive Cowdery said.
Beer was named chief executive of AMP Life in January 2019, shortly after AMP announced the sale agreement with Resolution Life. The sale was delayed for some time due to objections from the New Zealand central bank, however was completed in July 2020 at which time Beer became chief executive of Resolution Life Australasia.
"I would like to thank Megan for the outstanding job she has done in successfully overseeing the transition from AMP to Resolution Life. We appreciate her willingness to take on greater responsibilities in our global organisation and look forward to her move to the new role," Cowdery said.
