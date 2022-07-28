Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Resolution Life appoints new chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 JUL 2022   10:58AM

Resolution Life chief executive Megan Beer will relocate to London for a new role with the group in 2023, with her local replacement named.

Beer is set to become chief operating officer of Resolution Life Group, overseeing the group's global operations, including further acquisitions. She will also serve as a board member of the group's subsidiaries, including the Resolution Life Australasia.

In taking on the new role, Beer will move to London, vacating the chief executive position in the local business.

Appointed in her place is Tim Tez, currently chief executive, medical indemnity at Avant Mutual.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

His appointment is effective February 2023, bringing more than two decades' experience in life and health insurance. His previous experience includes several senior roles at AIA including chief health insurance officer and chief marketing officer, held across two separate stints with the business. He has also held roles with AXA, MetLife and TAL.

"We are pleased with the development of the Australasian business and are certain that with Tim's expertise, experience, and leadership, Resolution Life will continue to grow as the leading in-force specialist life insurer in Australasia," Resolution Life Group founder and executive chair Sir Clive Cowdery said.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Beer was named chief executive of AMP Life in January 2019, shortly after AMP announced the sale agreement with Resolution Life. The sale was delayed for some time due to objections from the New Zealand central bank, however was completed in July 2020 at which time Beer became chief executive of Resolution Life Australasia.

"I would like to thank Megan for the outstanding job she has done in successfully overseeing the transition from AMP to Resolution Life. We appreciate her willingness to take on greater responsibilities in our global organisation and look forward to her move to the new role," Cowdery said.

Read more: Megan BeerResolution Life AustralasiaResolution Life GroupAIAAvant MutualAXAMetLifeSir Clive CowderyTALTim Tez
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP completes Resolution Life divestment
Perpetual Private hires from MLC, MetLife
CareSuper grows leadership team
Resolution Life builds out Australasian leadership
MLC Life chief executive to depart
TAL welcomes new chair
Risk inflows hit $17.6bn last year: Analysis
Reframing disability: A world-changing opportunity
AustralianSuper drops premiums
TAL wins life company award for 2021

Editor's Choice

ASIC issues first DDO stop orders

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Flexing its powers for the first time, ASIC has issued stop orders to three companies over deficiencies in their products' target market determinations.

Treasurer responds to dour inflation, growth

ANDREW MCKEAN
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has addressed Australia's confronting inflation numbers and the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) substantial global growth downgrades at a Canberra press conference.

Equities challenged but opportunities are there

CHLOE WALKER
While near term market volatility is expected to continue in Australia and overseas, it is not all doom and gloom, according to GSFM and Munro Partners.

Resolution Life appoints new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Resolution Life chief executive Megan Beer will relocate to London for a new role with the group in 2023, with her local replacement named.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.