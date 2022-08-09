Reserve Bank explores digital currency potential

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is launching a one-year research programme into the case for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Partnering with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC), the project will seek to identify innovative use cases and business models that could be supported by the issuance of a CBDC, and better understand of some of its technological, legal and regulatory considerations.

The project will involve the development of a limited-scale CBDC pilot that will operate in a ring-fenced environment.

"A CBDC could potentially support a number of the Bank's policy objectives, including safeguarding public trust in money and promoting efficiency, safety, resilience and innovation in payment systems and financial market infrastructures," the RBA said.

RBA deputy governor Michelle Bullock said this project is "an important step" on the path to a potential Australian CBDC.

"We are looking forward to engaging with a wide range of industry participants to better understand the potential benefits a CBDC could bring to Australia," she said.

DFCRC chief executive Andreas Furche said that the doubts around CBDCs are mainly centred on how useful they could actually be, and in what ways.

"CBDC is no longer a question of technological feasibility," he said.

"The key research questions now are what economic benefits a CBDC could enable, and how it could be designed to maximise those benefits."

Treasury is a member of the project's steering committee, with a paper to be published in the coming months explaining the objectives and approach of the project. A report on the findings of the review will be published at its conclusion.

The US Federal Reserve is also currently examining the pros and cons of a CBDC to improve its domestic payments system. Its project launch came shortly after a report from J.P. Morgan on CBDCs and the likelihood they'll be introduced in coming years.

"Such a transition should be achievable, if done correctly, without significant financial disruption," the report said.

"... a digital USD might be necessary just to maintain the global dominance of the dollar in the face of international competition; this reality could fast-track the development of a digital currency, already set in motion by the arrival of cryptocurrencies."