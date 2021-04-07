NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Research reveals true value of advice
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 APR 2021   12:42PM﻿

Unadvised Australians are open to receiving financial advice, according to an IOOF survey, which also highlighted the qualitative benefits that improve lifestyles and overall wellbeing.

IOOF's The True Value of Advice report, which canvassed over 12,600 participants (11,600 advised clients and 1000 unadvised individuals) revealed that almost half of Australians who have never connected with a financial planner are willing to do so.

Potential advice clients will likely seek an adviser for a specific need and if they are able to find an adviser they can trust, IOOF found.

Barriers to receiving advice included many believing they do not have enough money or assets, and that the timing in receiving seek advice is not right. Many also said that they couldn't afford a financial advice.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

For advised clients, 88% said the benefits of advice go far beyond tangible financial issues that have a positive flow-on effect. This includes improved mental and physical health, family and social lives, and less stress.

Half of the advised clients rated the guidance they received for investing money and making fi­nancial decisions as invaluable. Growing and managing their wealth was the next top-rated service.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

A whopping 93% said that a professional financial adviser helped them "get the most out of their situation", while 91% were able to avoid financial pitfalls.

"Advised clients report that they see value in the services they are getting from their adviser and understand the fees they are charged. More than eight in 10 (84%) advised clients say the value of advice outweighs the costs," the report found.

IOOF chief advice officer Darren Whereat said: "Australian financial services licensees must commit to supporting and helping advisers deliver advice to clients in an efficient way that not only makes advice practice businesses valuable and sustainable, but also helps to remove perceived barriers to seeking advice and makes advice more affordable, more accessible, and more engaging for more Australians."

Read more: IOOFDarren Whereat
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Dealer group GM exits
IOOF firms abandon ship
Count snaps up three former MLC firms
Admin fees could balloon from BFID
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
Count Financial expands national reach
Dealer group bolsters leadership
IOOF subsidiary loses appeal
FSC appoints new board member
IOOF buffeted by advice restructure
Editor's Choice
S&P rejigs index as BlackRock ETF grows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The swelling size of a BlackRock ETF that invests in clean energy stocks has forced S&P to expand the underlying index from 30 stocks to 100. But an Aussie ETF tracking the index doesn't want to change.
Mercer calls for delay to super reforms
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
Appearing before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee this morning, Mercer implored the government to consider a delay to the implementation of the super fund stapling mechanism slated to come into effect from July 1.
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
ASIC is taking Westpac to the Federal Court, alleging it sold junk credit insurance to 384 customers that did not want it and whose accounts were unlawfully debited to pay for the premiums.
CBA to pay $7m for overcharged interest
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:11PM
The Federal Court has imposed a $7 million penalty on Commonwealth Bank for charging higher interest rates on business overdraft accounts than what it advised its customers over a four-year period.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something NVLDZmaA