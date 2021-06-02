NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Research on education standards and morals launches

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 JUN 2021   12:14PM

Research that is aiming to determine how formalising educational and ethics requirements impact the moral development of financial advisers is calling for participants.

The University of Western Sydney is canvassing financial advisers to take part in research via an online survey that takes about 20 minutes to complete. Advisers have until June 30 to participate.

Participants will receive a Principled Morality Score and an explanation at the end, which can be shared with clients and/or employers. Advisers receive their results within six to eight weeks.

Led by the university's associate dean for the school of business, Michelle Cull aims to engage with 300-500 advisers.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Cull hopes that the findings can be used by financial advisers and professional bodies to further build trust with the public.

"The results can be compared with those of other professions, financial planning students, and of the population more generally as indicated in previous studies, both within Australia and internationally," she said.

"They will also provide a benchmark which may be used to measure the longer-term impact of regulatory changes which impact financial advisers."

Further, the research will compare an earlier study of financial planners in Australia, which was undertaken prior to the legislative changes that ban commissions, require financial advisers to undertake further education, sit a national ethics exam and abide by a code of ethics to determine the impact that these changes may have had on the moral reasoning of advisers.

The financial services Royal Commission mandated the professionalisation of advisers, forcing them to undertake further study and abide by a national code of ethics. This includes sitting a compulsory ethics course and a national ethics exam administered by the soon-to-be defunct Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA).

Some researchers argue that a national exam will be insufficient in ensuring ethical behaviour, while others suggest that codes of ethics should try to achieve the highest categories of moral development. Cull said it is therefore pertinent that the moral development of financial advisers in Australia is investigated further.

The findings will be released in November.

Read more: Michelle CullRoyal CommissionUniversity of Western Sydney
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advice practices set to benefit from tax cuts
Aged care expenditure to jump 37%
APRA approves MLC super takeover
Mercer launches aged care support service
Government merges advice reviews
Former Aon Hewitt adviser banned
Delay breach reporting law: AFA
Andrew Thorburn joins IIG
ASIC releases fee consent instrument
Milliman hires head of distribution

Editor's Choice

Forex CT cops $20 million fine

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:16PM
The Federal Court has handed down a $20 million penalty to Forex Capital Trading for engaging in a system of unconscionable conduct, including the use of high-pressure sales tactics, conflicted remuneration and failing to act in the best interests of clients.

Boutique manager names head of distribution

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A boutique global equities fund manager has hired a distribution lead, formerly of Meritum Financial Group.

Advisers jump onto paraplanning platform

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:11PM
A platform that connects financial advisers to paraplanners has onboarded over 250 users in the short time since it launched.

How noise impacts trading performance

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:58AM
Did trading desks perform better or worse when they were forced to work from home last year? That is the question UNSW Business school researchers sought to answer.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.