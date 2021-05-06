NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Research aims to solve cash conundrum
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 6 MAY 2021   12:17PM

With record-low interest rates set to stay in place for some time, Allianz Retire+ has released new research looking at how best to solve the cash conundrum.

Term deposit rates have fallen 96% since the Global Financial Crisis high of 8.25% and now sit at just 30 basis points, according to the research.

A pre-GFC term deposit with $1.25 million could have generated $100,000 of annual income. Today, that same retiree would only have $3750 of annual income.

For a retired couple to live off term deposits comfortably in Australia right now, they would need $21 million in cash investments.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

According to Allianz Retire+, financial advisers need to rethink the defensive cash component of retiree portfolios.

"Retirement strategies that offer downside protection have traditionally been used in the equity component of portfolios to safeguard against sharemarket volatility," Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matthew Rady said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"They haven't been thought of as an approach that can potentially deliver higher returns than traditional defensive assets."

Rady said he is particularly concerned about retirees who roll over a one-year term deposit, feeling that they are keeping their money safe and that they have no other options. For the last several years, this practice will have seen them get smaller and smaller returns.

Newer retirement income products, like that offered by Allianz Retire+ or annuities or equities-based retirement income products like that offered by QSuper, appear to be part of the solution.

Rady cautioned that there is a potential limited downside risk involved. Returns are generated from having linked exposure to local and international shares. In the example of using a 0% protection 'floor', if linked markets were to post 0% or negative returns, investors could be subject to a maximum downside loss of 0.8% in a year.

"People in retirement get peace of mind from having downside protection, which is the sense of safety they feel in cash, but potentially a higher return than cash, generated from having exposure to local and international shares. In this market, every extra point of return counts," he said.

He added that the complexity of this issue is why professional financial adviser is important for retirees.

Allianz Retire+ has been in the Australian market for two years and, according to Lonsec, has just over $33 million in funds under management in the Future Safe product.

Lonsec recently re-categorised Future Safe out of the fund manager category and into the life company category, moving it to a binary 'approved' or 'not approved' rating system. The Future Safe product was rated 'approved' by Lonsec.

Read more: Allianz RetireResearchRetirementFuture SafeLonsecAustraliaMatthew RadyGlobal Financial Crisis
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Australia's confidence contagion
Deborah Ralston to advise Allianz Retire+
Elston grows distribution team
Mawhinney banned for 20 years
Rest appoints head of investment strategy
AMP Capital shutters dud fund, Naeimi departs
Chief economist update: Strike while iron ore cools
Former QIC executive joins Qualitas
Women don't own fair share of super
Women-led super funds outperform
Editor's Choice
Super fund advice not useful: Research
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While 50% of Australians expect superannuation funds to advise them on retirement, only 16% of those who have sought advice from their fund believe it was useful.
AMP trims platform fees
KANIKA SOOD
AMP Australia is reducing fees on its platforms, in a bid to attract more clients.
Schroders launches new fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Schroders has launched a new Chinese equities fund for Australian investors.
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
KARREN VERGARA
A former ANZ and Infocus Securities financial adviser has been banned for eight years after ASIC found evidence of forgery and falsifying documents.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.