Research aims to solve cash conundrum

With record-low interest rates set to stay in place for some time, Allianz Retire+ has released new research looking at how best to solve the cash conundrum.

Term deposit rates have fallen 96% since the Global Financial Crisis high of 8.25% and now sit at just 30 basis points, according to the research.

A pre-GFC term deposit with $1.25 million could have generated $100,000 of annual income. Today, that same retiree would only have $3750 of annual income.

For a retired couple to live off term deposits comfortably in Australia right now, they would need $21 million in cash investments.

According to Allianz Retire+, financial advisers need to rethink the defensive cash component of retiree portfolios.

"Retirement strategies that offer downside protection have traditionally been used in the equity component of portfolios to safeguard against sharemarket volatility," Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matthew Rady said.

"They haven't been thought of as an approach that can potentially deliver higher returns than traditional defensive assets."

Rady said he is particularly concerned about retirees who roll over a one-year term deposit, feeling that they are keeping their money safe and that they have no other options. For the last several years, this practice will have seen them get smaller and smaller returns.

Newer retirement income products, like that offered by Allianz Retire+ or annuities or equities-based retirement income products like that offered by QSuper, appear to be part of the solution.

Rady cautioned that there is a potential limited downside risk involved. Returns are generated from having linked exposure to local and international shares. In the example of using a 0% protection 'floor', if linked markets were to post 0% or negative returns, investors could be subject to a maximum downside loss of 0.8% in a year.

"People in retirement get peace of mind from having downside protection, which is the sense of safety they feel in cash, but potentially a higher return than cash, generated from having exposure to local and international shares. In this market, every extra point of return counts," he said.

He added that the complexity of this issue is why professional financial adviser is important for retirees.

Allianz Retire+ has been in the Australian market for two years and, according to Lonsec, has just over $33 million in funds under management in the Future Safe product.

Lonsec recently re-categorised Future Safe out of the fund manager category and into the life company category, moving it to a binary 'approved' or 'not approved' rating system. The Future Safe product was rated 'approved' by Lonsec.