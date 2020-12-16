NEWS
Family Office
Reporting rules for charities relaxed
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 DEC 2020   12:40PM

About 5000 charities will see easier financial reporting requirements from mid-2021, as the Federal Treasury amends the rules.

The Council on Federal Financial Relations (CFFR) has agreed to develop a framework by mid-2021 to lift the reporting threshold for small to medium charities, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced today.

This means about 3000 charities will no longer have to produce reviewed financial statements, which Treasury says costs them about $2400 each year in accounting expenses; and about 2000 charities won't have to produce audited annual financial statements, which Treasury pegs at costing individual charities about $3000 each year.

They will still have to publish an annual information sheet.

The relaxation of reporting thresholds for smaller charities was recommended by a 2018 review of the charity regulator Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission's legislation. It said the regulatory burden on charities should be reduced while retaining transparency and trust.

"The reforms will simplify financial reporting requirements and maintain transparency to ensure charities can dedicate more of their time and resources to assist vulnerable communities," Treasury said.

"Inconsistent and outdated regulations across jurisdictions create an estimated regulatory burden of $13.3 million a year for the charitable fundraising sector. The recent Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements highlighted the crucial role charities play in disaster recovery efforts but noted the complexities of operating across jurisdictions with distinct regulatory schemes."

Read more: Josh Frydenberg
