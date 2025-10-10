Removing CGT breaks could boost budget by $22.7bn: Report

A new report by anti-poverty organisation Oxfam Australia (Oxfam) revealed nearly 50% of the capital gains tax discount went to 24,000 people who earned over $1 million in 2022-2023.

Findings indicate that on average, each of these individuals received $271,000 from the capital gains tax discount on profits, from the sale of asset and investment. This is almost 1500 times the benefit received by an average working-class Australian.

The report urged the Australian government to address disproportionate tax benefits, claiming that if the tax discount was removed it could restore $22.7 billion to the budget annually.

Oxfam said this sentiment is widely popular with a YouGov poll identifying that 73% of Australians were concerned about the increasing wealth and income gap. The survey also indicated that 72% of Australian voters would support the introduction of a wealth tax on the super-rich.

Meantime, 68% of respondents answered they would support investing additional revenue gained by a wealth tax into poverty-reduction measures, including affordable housing and increased income support.

Oxfam acting chief executive Chrisanta Muli describes these findings as evidence that the Australian tax system is exacerbating the inequality crisis.

Muli said: "Our tax system is deepening inequality because it fails to tax wealth. For decades, Australia has been becoming a nation for the wealthy, not workers."

"Today, billions of dollars in budget revenue is given away to the wealthiest in the form of tax discounts and because our tax system does not effectively tax the super-rich. Instead, it allows them to amass wealth and fund lavish lifestyles through untaxed growth in assets and investments. It's time we tax income from wealth like wages, and that starts by scrapping the 50% capital gains discount on profits from sales of investments," she said.

In an additional report, The Elephant in the Room: Australia's failure to tax wealth, Oxfam provided a forecast for the funds that a wealth tax could raise.

According to the report, if Australia's 161 billionaires were taxed at a rate of 5% in 2025, it would have raised $33.5 billion alone.

In response, Oxfam recommended ending capital gains discount for individuals and trusts, but continuing to tax capital gains such as income from work. It also called for introducing a net wealth tax on the richest 0.5% of households with rates increasing proportionate to increased wealth.

"Everywhere, people are feeling the squeeze from rising costs in housing, healthcare, childcare and transport. Yet while households struggle, our tax system allows unbridled wealth growth at the top and starves the budget of the revenue needed for quality public services. Wealth taxes and ending tax breaks that disproportionately benefit the rich are critical to funding health, housing, education and social security - the foundations of social cohesion and economic resilience," Muli said.