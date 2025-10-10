Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Removing CGT breaks could boost budget by $22.7bn: Report

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  FRIDAY, 10 OCT 2025   12:13PM

A new report by anti-poverty organisation Oxfam Australia (Oxfam) revealed nearly 50% of the capital gains tax discount went to 24,000 people who earned over $1 million in 2022-2023.

Findings indicate that on average, each of these individuals received $271,000 from the capital gains tax discount on profits, from the sale of asset and investment. This is almost 1500 times the benefit received by an average working-class Australian.

The report urged the Australian government to address disproportionate tax benefits, claiming that if the tax discount was removed it could restore $22.7 billion to the budget annually.

Oxfam said this sentiment is widely popular with a YouGov poll identifying that 73% of Australians were concerned about the increasing wealth and income gap. The survey also indicated that 72% of Australian voters would support the introduction of a wealth tax on the super-rich.

Meantime, 68% of respondents answered they would support investing additional revenue gained by a wealth tax into poverty-reduction measures, including affordable housing and increased income support.

Oxfam acting chief executive Chrisanta Muli describes these findings as evidence that the Australian tax system is exacerbating the inequality crisis.

Muli said: "Our tax system is deepening inequality because it fails to tax wealth. For decades, Australia has been becoming a nation for the wealthy, not workers."

"Today, billions of dollars in budget revenue is given away to the wealthiest in the form of tax discounts and because our tax system does not effectively tax the super-rich. Instead, it allows them to amass wealth and fund lavish lifestyles through untaxed growth in assets and investments. It's time we tax income from wealth like wages, and that starts by scrapping the 50% capital gains discount on profits from sales of investments," she said.

In an additional report, The Elephant in the Room: Australia's failure to tax wealth, Oxfam provided a forecast for the funds that a wealth tax could raise.

According to the report, if Australia's 161 billionaires were taxed at a rate of 5% in 2025, it would have raised $33.5 billion alone.

In response, Oxfam recommended ending capital gains discount for individuals and trusts, but continuing to tax capital gains such as income from work. It also called for introducing a net wealth tax on the richest 0.5% of households with rates increasing proportionate to increased wealth.

"Everywhere, people are feeling the squeeze from rising costs in housing, healthcare, childcare and transport. Yet while households struggle, our tax system allows unbridled wealth growth at the top and starves the budget of the revenue needed for quality public services. Wealth taxes and ending tax breaks that disproportionately benefit the rich are critical to funding health, housing, education and social security - the foundations of social cohesion and economic resilience," Muli said.

Read more: Oxfam AustraliaYouGov
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australia's billionaire boom branded 'morally wrong' by Oxfam
Aussie billionaires make $67k per hour: Oxfam
A quarter of advised Australians nervous about retirement
First trillionaire to emerge in next decade: Report
'Kick down the road' mentality fuels retirement insecurity: Study
Australia's 1% just keep getting richer: Study
Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Australian billionaires double fortunes during pandemic: Oxfam
Super fund advice not useful: Research
UK pension fund to go net zero

Editor's Choice

Government reviewing $3m super tax

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:40PM
Speaking at the Senate estimates hearing, the deputy secretary of the revenue division within Treasury confirmed conversations around the legislation are ongoing.

ETF market hits $300bn milestone early

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:07PM
The Australian exchange-traded fund (ETF) market has seen explosive growth, now passing the $300 billion mark and hitting its milestone well before it was anticipated to, according to various sources.

ASIC helping with law reform over Shield, First Guardian

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:37PM
The corporate regulator said it was working closely with the government and Treasury towards law reform to protect consumers in the wake of the Shield and First Guardian collapses.

ASIC cancels CPG Research & Advisory's AFSL

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:31PM
ASIC has cancelled CPG Research & Advisory's AFSL, which is linked to the now-defunct Linchpin Capital, effective October 7.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Jared Pohl

Jared Pohl

DIRECTOR
ECP ASSET MANAGEMENT
Under his leadership, ECP Asset Management co-founder and director Jared Pohl shows how working with the right and equally passionate people creates a type of kinship and synergy that sets the fund manager apart. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media