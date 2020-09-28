NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Remembering Susan Ryan
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 28 SEP 2020   12:24PM

Tributes are flowing for the superannuation industry pioneer and former politician who passed away yesterday.

The superannuation industry is in mourning for Susan Ryan, former Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive and Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees president, who passed away suddenly over the weekend.

Ryan is being remembered as one of the great minds behind the modern superannuation system, as well as a great politician and feminist. Ryan was a champion of women, known for her commitment to improving women's retirement outcomes.

Ryan contributed significantly to the super industry over the years, leading ASFA from 1993 to 1997, and served as AIST president for seven years to 2007, building it into what it is today. She was also a member of the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) for six years and a member of the ASX Corporate Governance Council from 2003 to 2007. Ryan also held the role of independent chair at IAG & NRMA Superannuation Plan until 2011.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson said she is terribly saddened by Ryan's death, saying Australia has lost an important leader.

"Susan spent her career improving the lives of working Australians and their retirement...Susan leaves behind a legacy that her family and all Australians can be proud of," Davidson said.

Prior to her time in superannuation, and what she is best known for, Ryan enjoyed a successful career in politics as a key member of the Hawke government and the first woman to hold a Cabinet post in a Labor government.

Over the years, Ryan also served as Minister for Education and Youth Affairs, Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on the Status of Women and Special Minister of State.

It was during this time that Ryan fought to end sex discrimination, sponsoring the Sex Discrimination Act, which was passed in 1984, and the Affirmative Action Act 1986; the impact of which has and will continue to benefit generations of Australian women.

A steadfast advocate of equal opportunity, in 2011 Ryan was appointed Australia's first Age Discrimination Commissioner - a title she held for five years, in addition to that of Disability Discrimination Commissioner.

In a tribute, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Ryan will be remembered as "someone who sought to make our country bigger and more open to every citizen" and for her abiding passion for opening doors for women in national life.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck described Ryan as a true pioneer and a champion of the people and a dignified retirement for all.

"Her work in the human rights sphere spanned women's rights, the rights of elderly Australians and those living with a disability," she said.

"She was caring, collegiate and a trailblazer."

Equally, ASFA chair Michael Easson said: "Her legacy includes improvements in the lives and financial wellbeing of millions of Australians. But she would hate anyone to be complacent. There's more to be done."

"The best way we honour her is to rekindle reforms to prevent discrimination and to equalise the situation of women workers, who overall are behind their male counterparts."

Read more: ASFASusan RyanAffirmative Action ActAge Discrimination CommissionerAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaASX Corporate Governance CouncilAustralian Council of Superannuation InvestorsAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesEva ScheerlinckLouise DavidsonMichael Easson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super funds squander member money: Bragg
Amnesty unearths $588m unpaid super
Real opportunity for super funds in private assets: Schroders
Investors welcome Rio resignations
Female access to ERS to widen gender super gap
New law backs choice of fund
Pandemic heightened need for SG increase: ASFA
Superannuation critical to economic recovery
AIST veteran tenders resignation
ASFA sets out productivity plan
Editor's Choice
Watermark LIC seeks restructure
KANIKA SOOD
A Watermark-managed LIC is proposing to convert to an unlisted managed fund, as a group of investors seek to replace Geoff Wilson and John Abernethy on its board.
New role for former Credit Suisse Australia chief
KANIKA SOOD
Ares Management Corporation has appointed a new chair for Australia and New Zealand for its Ares SSG business, hiring Credit Suisse Australia's former chief executive.
IRESS caves in, ups OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD
Nearly four months after IRESS bid to acquire OneVue for 40 cents a share, it has finally upped the price to 43 cents in a final offer.
Cbus appoints new investment leadership role
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $54 billion industry fund has appointed a chief operating officer, investments.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
29
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
SEP
29
FPA MELBOURNE CHAPTER WEBINAR - MANAGING THE CORONACOASTER 
SEP
29
WIS SA: IN CONVERSATION WITH DASCIA BENNETT 
SEP
30
WA Member Services Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qTI84Ini