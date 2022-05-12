Remembering Steve WilliamsBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022 12:29PM
Read more: Steve Williams, ClearBridge Investments, AMP Capital, BT Financial Group
ClearBridge Investments has led tributes to its head of intermediary sales Steve Williams, who passed away last week following a short illness.
Williams - affectionately known as Willo - passed away last Thursday, ClearBridge confirmed in a LinkedIn post.
Describing the news as profoundly sad, ClearBridge said: "Willo's passion for our business and the people who work here was an inspiration to many."
"He contributed greatly to our firm's success and his kindness, optimism, friendship and leadership will be deeply missed."
Williams served as ClearBridge's head of intermediary sales for more than 11 years, and also held the role of regional manager and co-head of retail distribution over the years.
Williams is well regarded in the financial adviser community, having worked in the space for more than 30 years. Throughout that time, he also held several senior business development roles, most notably with AMP Capital and BT Financial Group.
Tributes have flowed for Williams, with friends and colleagues describing him as a true gentleman who was genuine and a friend to everyone; "One of the good ones."
Williams' life will be celebrated at a service at St Andrew's Anglican Church in Melbourne's Brighton tomorrow.
In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate donations to Rare Cancers Australia, a charity supporting Australians living with rare and less common cancers.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Future Super strengthens investments team
Remembering Steve Williams
US firm backs Koda Capital
Franklin Templeton hires sales director
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Are you ready for what's coming?
How investors can prepare for retirement
Board evolution crucial to drive ESG
Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA