Financial Planning

Remembering Steve Williams

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022   12:29PM

ClearBridge Investments has led tributes to its head of intermediary sales Steve Williams, who passed away last week following a short illness.

Williams - affectionately known as Willo - passed away last Thursday, ClearBridge confirmed in a LinkedIn post.

Describing the news as profoundly sad, ClearBridge said: "Willo's passion for our business and the people who work here was an inspiration to many."

"He contributed greatly to our firm's success and his kindness, optimism, friendship and leadership will be deeply missed."

Williams served as ClearBridge's head of intermediary sales for more than 11 years, and also held the role of regional manager and co-head of retail distribution over the years.

Williams is well regarded in the financial adviser community, having worked in the space for more than 30 years. Throughout that time, he also held several senior business development roles, most notably with AMP Capital and BT Financial Group.

Tributes have flowed for Williams, with friends and colleagues describing him as a true gentleman who was genuine and a friend to everyone; "One of the good ones."

Williams' life will be celebrated at a service at St Andrew's Anglican Church in Melbourne's Brighton tomorrow.

In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate donations to Rare Cancers Australia, a charity supporting Australians living with rare and less common cancers.

Future Super strengthens investments team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The ethical superannuation fund has appointed a chief investment officer, while also hiring an executive director of investments from MLC Asset Management.

US firm backs Koda Capital

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The private wealth manager has sold a minority stake to Emigrant Partners as part of a broader strategy that will see Koda Capital make its own acquisitions.

Franklin Templeton hires sales director

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Franklin Templeton Australia has added a new sales director, overseeing independent financial advisers and private banks.

