REI Super ups insurance premiums

The $1.6 billion super fund has increased insurance premiums for the second time in 18 months, blaming the Putting Members' Interest First legislation.

Insurance premiums for REI Super members eligible for standard rates on death and total and permanent disability (TPD) will increase from $1.66 a week to $2.12 a week.

Death only cover for those members will increase from 86 cents a week to $1.03.

For members on non-standard rates, death and TPD cover will increase from $3.23 per week to $4.13 per week and death only cover will increase from $1.67 to $2.01.

The fund said following the implementation of the Putting Members' Interests First reforms the increase in insurance prices was necessary, but that it had "negotiated strongly" with group insurer MetLife to keep increases as low as possible.

"Following the implementation of Putting Members' Interests First reforms... insurance premiums will increase for most types of insurance cover, however your level of insurance cover remains unchanged," REI Super said.

"We understand that given the additional challenges our members are facing at this time this will be disappointing."

REI Super chief executive Jarrod Coysh said the fund has been successful in negotiating an 18 month review with MetLife to potentially revise down insurance costs.

"As you would be aware there has been an industry wide assessment and repricing by life insurers for both death and TPD," Coysh said.

"The changes largely reflect the impact of COVID-19 on expected claims experience."

In May 2019, REI Super increased life insurance premiums blaming the Protecting Your Super reforms.

At the time, death and TPD for those assessed under standard rates increased from $1.42 to $1.66 per week; while death-only cover went from 71 cents to 86 cents per week.

For those on non-standard rates death and TPD cover went from $2.77 to $3.23 per week; while death-only cover moved from $1.38 to $1.67 per week.