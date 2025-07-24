Newspaper icon
REI Super delivers double-digit returns in FY25

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUL 2025   12:05PM

REI Super, an industry superannuation fund primarily for real estate professionals, has returned 10.34% in its MySuper option for the year ended 30 June 2025.

Over the same period its balanced pension option achieved 11.40%, while the Growth Plus and Growth options saw returns of 14.20% and 12.52%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Stable option returned 7.84% in FY25, and the Conservative (Premium Income) option saw the lowest return of 4.30%.

REI Super said despite extreme market volatility, a higher exposure to listed assets across Australian and international shares contributed to the results. The fund has subsequently tuned down allocations towards unlisted property.

Commenting, REI Super chief executive Jarrod Coysh said: "These are excellent returns for our members and show that REI Super continues to deliver strong long-term results with the genuine care and personal service our members value."

"We remain committed to maximising retirement savings while delivering competitive costs and high-quality personalised service across investments, insurance, and in-house advice."

The super fund is the latest to achieve double digits returns with its balanced option, following the likes of Prime Super, Hostplus, and UniSuper.

Read more: REI SuperJarrod Coysh
