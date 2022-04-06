REI Super appoints to board

REI Super appoints to boardBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 6 APR 2022 12:27PM
REI Super has added two financial services veterans to its board, with one joining as deputy chair.
Geoff Peck and Craig Dunstan joined the super fund's board this month as independent directors, with Peck also appointed deputy chair.
Peck has held several senior roles in the superannuation industry over the years, most notably as head of superannuation solutions at BT Financial Group for more than a decade until 2006. He has also held roles with Russell Investments, Colonial First State and Chant West over the years.
In addition to REI Super, Peck sits on the board of Crescent Wealth. Until March 2021, he was also chair of Aracon Superannuation.
"Having worked in the superannuation industry for over 35 years, I am a deep believer in the benefits that our super funds deliver to the Australian community," Peck said.
"I am very proud to be working with REI Super to continue the great work that it does for the financial security of people working in the real estate industry."
Meanwhile, Dunstan brings over 35 years' experience in financial services. He is currently managing director of Vasco Trustees and chair of Futurity Investment Group. He is also a non-executive director of Federated Hermes in Australia and executive chair of DH Flinders.
He has also previously served as general manager of financial services and chief investment officer at Australian Unity.
"I see REI Super as having a strong future catering for the retirement needs of people in the real estate industry. I look forward to working with the strong team," Dunstan said.
Peck and Dunstan replace Michelle Beveridge and Emery Feyzeny.
REI Super chair Claire Higgins paid particular tribute to Feyzeny, who served on the board for a decade and was the first independent director appointed to the fund's board.
"I'd like to thank Emery for his contribution and leadership over the past 10 years, particularly as the chair of the investment committee. As the first independent director appointed to the board, Emery has made a significant contribution to the growth of the fund and managed the risks associated with this growth through good governance," Higgins said.
"In doing so, Emery has helped our members prepare for their retirement. We wish Emery and his family good health and happiness."
