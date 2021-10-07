NEWS
Investment

Regulation, industry to curb greenwashing

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 7 OCT 2021   12:00PM

The funds management industry, along with policymakers, must improve classifications of sustainable funds to prevent greenwashing, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF's Global Financial Stability Report said that $20 trillion is required over the next two decades alongside strong fiscal policies and regulation to facilitate the transition to net zero.

In light of this, the IMF believes there needs to be better classification systems for funds to help summarise the strategy and its overall approach to engagement and stewardship.

"Second, proper regulatory oversight needs to be in place to prevent "greenwashing", that is, ensure that labels fairly represent funds' investment objectives. This, in turn, increases market confidence and further boosts flows into sustainable funds," the report said.

Once this classification and regulatory oversight is in place, the IMF is calling for incentives for investors to channel their flows, such as favourable tax treatments.

"It is significant that the IMF drew attention to the need to ensure proper regulatory oversight of the funds management industry to prevent greenwashing," Evergreen Consultants director Michael Ohlsson said.

"The report noted the pressure to be 'greener' introduces the temptation for funds to promote themselves as being more sustainable than they are."

Ohlsson believes investment consultants have a critical role in ensuring transparency occurs.

"We believe responsible investment is a journey and that a fund manager needs to be very clear about their intentions. It's ok to be ESG aware without being an impact fund manager," he said.

"Both are targeting sustainability but in different ways and it is all part of the transition to achieving sustainability targets. As policy and investor awareness evolves, so will investment funds' sustainability efforts."

This comes after investment consultant firms from across the world with US$10 trillion in assets under advice joined together to launch a global net zero initiative.

JANA, Frontier, Willis Towers Watson, bfinance, Barnett Waddingham, Cambridge LCP, Meketa, Hymans Robertson, Redington Associates, Cardano and Wilshire are the founding signatories of the Net Zero Investment Consultants Initiative (NZICI).

The firms will be integrating advice on net zero alignment into all investment consulting services as soon as practically possible and within two years of making this commitment.

