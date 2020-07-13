NEWS
Executive Appointments
Regtech adds to advisory board
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 13 JUL 2020   12:14PM

Australian regtech company Asendium has made two new advisory board appointments, which it says will help prepare the company for expansion into the US, UK, Canadian and European markets.

Former AMP director of technology Giovanni De Angelis and corporate lawyer Michael Dodge have been appointed as a tech adviser and legal adviser respectively.

De Angelis brings with him more than 25 years' experience in wealth technology, having developed, scaled and commercialised platforms for ANZ, ING and AMP.

"I'm extremely excited to join the advisory board of Asendium," De Angelis said.

"The opportunity to provide financial planners a new age platform that will ensure their every growing compliance obligation are delivered efficiently and most importantly; with the quality it deserves.

"The Royal Commission has created these necessary obligations and technology advancements are at a point where automation through cloud services can deliver personalised and comprehensive advice, much more cost effectively, with better experiences for both planners and customers."

De Angelis will be responsible for advising Asendium on issues relating to data security, IT architecture and amalgamation of big data.

De Angelis was previously the chief information officer for Star Entertainment, where he provided strategic leadership across the group's daily operations and technologies.

Prior to his role at Star, De Angelis spent more than 11 years with AMP, serving as its head of information technology before being promoted to director of technology after two years with the financial services giant.

De Angelis has also worked with ANZ Wealth as its head of information technology and ING Australia in the same role.

Dodge also said he was excited at the opportunity with the compliance software provider.

"The shift to using technology to replace manual processes is inevitable," Dodge said.

"The Asendium team have deep industry experience that has led them to develop a solution that will revolutionise the way in which the financial planning industry meets its regulatory requirements."

Dodge is currently the executive director of commercial and legal advisory firm Redcourt Partners, having previously been a partner at commercial law firm Arnold Bloch Leibler.

He is currently an advisory board member at asset digitisation marketplace Skand, and a committee member of the general advisory standing committee for .au domain administration.

He will provide advice to the Asendium team on issues relating to corporate governance, commercialisation and international expansion.

Asendium is an automated compliance document generation system for financial advisers. It was founded in 2019.

