Regal writes off Opthea, FUM takes 8% hit

Regal Partners has written off its entire investment in Opthea, which contributed to funds under management (FUM) taking an 8.3% hit in the March 2025 quarter.

Regal ended up with $16.5 billion as total FUM suffered a $540 million loss stemming from weaker market conditions and investment performance, and a massive loss from its biopharmaceutical company Opthea holdings, which was featured in several Regal funds' long-short equity strategies.

In late March, Regal Asian Investments (ASX:RG8) estimated the value of Opthea assets were worth 20 cents following the failure of a major clinical trial. This is now worth zero.

A top shareholder in Opthea, RG8 had about a 32% stake in the firm at the end of January.

On March 31, ASX-listed Opthea announced it ceased the two major trials: COAST (Combination of OPT-302 with Aflibercept Study) and second Phase 3 trial ShORe (Study of OPT-302 in combination with Ranibizumab) in patients with wet AMD.

"As previously disclosed, termination can be triggered by a range of events, including, among other things, Opthea's insolvency, in which case Opthea will be obligated to pay a multiple of the amounts funded by the DFA Investors," Opthea said.

Opthea estimated it had unaudited cash and cash equivalents of US$100 million at the end of March.

Regal attributed another $1.1 billion loss to "other" factors that included distributions, dividends, buy-backs and adverse foreign exchange movements from a stronger AUD.

Net FUM inflows in the March quarter of $149 million were driven by several factors such as the PM Capital global long/short and enhanced yield strategies and Regal Funds' small caps and resources royalties strategies.

The loss also includes the impact of reclassifying two items relating to Taurus Funds Management.

The restructure of a private markets fund during the quarter that increased Regal's FUM by $274 million.

Regal said the change is accretive to its total normalised revenue as measured on a 100% FUM ownership basis and normalised NPAT as measured on a 50% FUM ownership basis for Taurus.

In the second adjustment, $1.1 billion of committed capital within the Taurus Mining Finance Fund II will transition in mid-April from its initial phase - where fees are based on committed capital, even if not fully drawn or invested - to its second phase, where fees are calculated based on the invested or reserved capital.

Accordingly, Regal said this FUM has been subtracted from RPL's closing FUM for March 31, adding that Taurus manages certain offshore US private equity style fixed-term funds that earn management fees based on committed capital for up to seven years, regardless of whether the capital is invested for all, some or none of this period.

"This capital is included in RPL's definition of FUM during this first phase of the fund's contract given it is fee-earning FUM," Regal said.

"After this first phase finishes, management fees are earned on the value of the invested or reserved capital of the relevant fund until the term of that fund ends. In the current situation, $1,137 million of Taurus Mining Finance Fund II is undrawn at the start of the Fund's second phase and has therefore been subtracted from RPL's FUM balance."