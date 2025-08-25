Newspaper icon
Regal sees inflows rise 120% to $1.9bn

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 25 AUG 2025   12:24PM

Regal Partners has reported funds under management to June 30 of $17.7 billion with new FUM inflows of $700 million in 1H25.

Regal said this brings its 12-month net inflows to a record of $1.9 billion, up 120% on the prior corresponding period.

Statutory net profit after tax in the first half was $26.3 million. The group brought in $42.4 million driven by strong performance across a range of strategies.

Regal declared a fully franked dividend for 1H25 of 6 cents per share.

Regal chief executive Brendan O'Connor said he was pleased with the group's performance.

"I am pleased to share that Regal Partners has delivered another strong set of results for the half year, marked by both positive investment performance and healthy net inflows," O'Connor said.

"Pleasingly, these inflows came from across out platform, with hedge funds, credit and out multi-strategy capabilities each playing important roles in driving growth."

O'Connor added that he was pleased with Regal's partnership with Ark Capital. Regal purchased a 50% stake of the specialist hotel investment and asset management first in June for $3 million.

"During the half we were delighted to partner with Ark Capital, which meaningfully extends our existing investment capabilities across the real estate sector. This partnership was launched with the acquisition of the Mayfair Hotel - secured at a significant discount to prior valuations - which we believe offers excellent potential to generation attractive, risk-adjusted returns for our clients," he said.

O'Connor said Regal is benefitting from several positive tailwinds and he remains confident in the group's prospects for continued growth.

"Out commitment is clear: to deliver strong performance for our clients, to broaden and strengthen our investment platform, and to create sustainably long-term value for our shareholders," O'Connor said.

"Importantly, our team remains highly aligned with our investors and shareholders alike, reinforcing our shared focus on enduring success."

Allianz Retire+ streamlines business, trims workforce

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
Following the exit of its chief executive, Allianz Retire+ has made several positions redundant as it works to streamline the business.

AustralianSuper executive joins SMC

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:29PM
A former AustralianSuper executive has joined the Super Members Council (SMC) to strengthen its policy development for the superannuation sector.

ATO bares teeth at dentists pushing early super access

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has warned of an increase in "dodgy advice" about accessing superannuation savings for non-critical medical procedures, like cosmetic dental work.

Vale Raymond Mason

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Raymond "Chipp" Mason, the founder of Legg Mason, has passed away at the age of 88.

SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
