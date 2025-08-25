Regal sees inflows rise 120% to $1.9bn

Regal Partners has reported funds under management to June 30 of $17.7 billion with new FUM inflows of $700 million in 1H25.

Regal said this brings its 12-month net inflows to a record of $1.9 billion, up 120% on the prior corresponding period.

Statutory net profit after tax in the first half was $26.3 million. The group brought in $42.4 million driven by strong performance across a range of strategies.

Regal declared a fully franked dividend for 1H25 of 6 cents per share.

Regal chief executive Brendan O'Connor said he was pleased with the group's performance.

"I am pleased to share that Regal Partners has delivered another strong set of results for the half year, marked by both positive investment performance and healthy net inflows," O'Connor said.

"Pleasingly, these inflows came from across out platform, with hedge funds, credit and out multi-strategy capabilities each playing important roles in driving growth."

O'Connor added that he was pleased with Regal's partnership with Ark Capital. Regal purchased a 50% stake of the specialist hotel investment and asset management first in June for $3 million.

"During the half we were delighted to partner with Ark Capital, which meaningfully extends our existing investment capabilities across the real estate sector. This partnership was launched with the acquisition of the Mayfair Hotel - secured at a significant discount to prior valuations - which we believe offers excellent potential to generation attractive, risk-adjusted returns for our clients," he said.

O'Connor said Regal is benefitting from several positive tailwinds and he remains confident in the group's prospects for continued growth.

"Out commitment is clear: to deliver strong performance for our clients, to broaden and strengthen our investment platform, and to create sustainably long-term value for our shareholders," O'Connor said.

"Importantly, our team remains highly aligned with our investors and shareholders alike, reinforcing our shared focus on enduring success."