Regal Partners, PM Capital confirm acquisition talksBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 30 OCT 2023 12:51PM
Read more: PM Capital, Regal Partners
Both parties have confirmed they're in discussions regarding a potential takeover of PM Capital by Regal Partners.
It was clarified that the transaction discussions pertain solely to PM Capital and do not involve PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF). PM Capital further confirmed there will be no impact on its provision of investment management services to PGF.
Meanwhile, Regal Partners said the discussions are "significantly progressed," but added the caveat that no agreement has been reached, so they remain unfinished.
According to Rainmaker Information, PM Capital's total funds under management sat at $2.6 billion in June.
In the same month, PM Capital reported its Australian Companies Fund had $98.7 million in net asset value (NAV).
Meanwhile, its Enhanced Yield Fund was reported to have $550 million in NAV and the Global Companies Fund held $688.3 million.
Both parties said they will continue to update shareholders and the market on further progress.
The announcement comes after Regal Partners recently withdrew its bid to acquire Pacific Current Group, citing its disappointment in dealing with the fund manager.
Despite dumping the deal, Regal reinforced that its growth-focused strategy remained unchanged.
It explained there would be various organic and inorganic opportunities that would enable it to execute its ambition to be a leading provider of alternative investment strategies.
"Regal will continue to assess these opportunities prudently as and when they arise," it said at the time.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Rival bidder seeks to acquire Diverger|
Caddick victims sue auditors in class action|
Frontier calls out structural super fund flaws|
Regal Partners, PM Capital confirm acquisition talks|
|Sponsored by
Setting a Sustainable Path, featuring Jane Ambachtsheer
Setting sustainability strategies that are embedded into businesses and investment strategies to create value and mitigate key ESG risks.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
AFCA determinations: Ignore at your peril
Advocating slow and steady wealth building
The when and why of four million Australian retirees
Savers being robbed by inflation
When constructing client portfolios, do you find yourself allocating more to alternative assets today than in the last two years?
Helen de Mestre
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT