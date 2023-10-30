Newspaper icon
Investment

Regal Partners, PM Capital confirm acquisition talks

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 30 OCT 2023   12:51PM

Both parties have confirmed they're in discussions regarding a potential takeover of PM Capital by Regal Partners.

It was clarified that the transaction discussions pertain solely to PM Capital and do not involve PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF). PM Capital further confirmed there will be no impact on its provision of investment management services to PGF.

Meanwhile, Regal Partners said the discussions are "significantly progressed," but added the caveat that no agreement has been reached, so they remain unfinished.

According to Rainmaker Information, PM Capital's total funds under management sat at $2.6 billion in June.

In the same month, PM Capital reported its Australian Companies Fund had $98.7 million in net asset value (NAV).

Meanwhile, its Enhanced Yield Fund was reported to have $550 million in NAV and the Global Companies Fund held $688.3 million.

Both parties said they will continue to update shareholders and the market on further progress.

The announcement comes after Regal Partners recently withdrew its bid to acquire Pacific Current Group, citing its disappointment in dealing with the fund manager.

Despite dumping the deal, Regal reinforced that its growth-focused strategy remained unchanged.

It explained there would be various organic and inorganic opportunities that would enable it to execute its ambition to be a leading provider of alternative investment strategies.

"Regal will continue to assess these opportunities prudently as and when they arise," it said at the time.

