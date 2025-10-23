Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Regal Partners makes two senior hires

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 23 OCT 2025   2:27PM

Regal Partners is expanding its leadership bench with two strategic hires - a new strategy chief and a North American head.

Ilana Stringer has joined the ASX-listed specialist alternative investment manager in the newly created role of head of strategy, reporting to chief executive and managing director Brendan O'Connor.

Stringer brings substantial experience from her previous position as chief strategy and transformation officer at ASX-listed Endeavour Group, where she established the company's group strategy and M&A practices and guided the organisation and board through initial strategic cycles. Prior to Endeavour, she held strategy roles at Woolworths.

Reflecting the continued expansion of its international business and growing institutional client base, Regal Partners has also appointed Robin Lowe as head of North America, based in New York. Lowe joins from global macro investment firm 33 Capital, where he served as partner, president and head of business development.

Previously, he was head of North America for multi-strategy hedge fund Boussard & Gavaudan.

"The ability to attract high-performing, top-quality talent remains a key pillar of our broader growth strategy, and we're delighted to welcome both Robin and Ilana to the Regal team," O'Connor said.

The appointments follow a recent restructure of the asset manager's sales, marketing and investor relations teams, which saw senior distribution executive Camelia Seric take on an expanded role as head of private wealth distribution for Regal Partners.

Seric previously served as head of distribution at Merrick Capital, which Regal Partners acquired a year ago as part of its strategy to diversify revenue streams. She joined the Melbourne-based investment house in early 2022, bringing more than 14 years of experience in financial services across Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to Merrick, Seric spent a decade at Bennelong Funds Management, where as distribution director she drove profitable growth in funds under management for its affiliated boutiques. She also worked at Plan B Wealth Management in Auckland earlier in her career.

Read more: Regal PartnersBennelong Funds ManagementBoussardCamelia SericEndeavour GroupGavaudanIlana StringerPlan B Wealth ManagementRobin LoweWoolworths

Related News

Regal, Merricks invest $400m in South Australian infrastructure
Allspring appoints head of sales for new Sydney office
Bennelong FM expands into private credit with US partnership
Australian Alternative Investment Awards finalists named
Regal sees inflows rise 120% to $1.9bn
VG1 replaces investment manager, books massive loss
Bennelong boutique shuts up shop
Bennelong launches Allspring Global Income Fund
Most traded stocks in the first half of the year revealed
Regal Partners adds to stable, plans hotels strategy

Editor's Choice

ASIC bans adviser attached to UGC, MWL

ELIZA BAVIN
Another adviser who recommended clients put their money in the collapsed United Global Capital and Shield Master Fund has been banned by ASIC.

Complaints still too high: AFCA annual review

ANGELIQUE MINAS
For the second year in a row, the national complaints body received over 100,000 complaints.

Rumours swirl around Perpetual's wealth business sale

ELIZA BAVIN
Reports suggest Oaktree Capital has secured funding to acquire Perpetual's wealth business, but Perpetual says there are others still in the race.

Feature: Retirement | Rewarding risk

LACHLAN COLQUHOUN
Financial advisers are poised to deliver better retirement outcomes for their clients using today's crop of products and strategies - but navigating the various risks requires a fresh perspective.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media