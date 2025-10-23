Regal Partners makes two senior hires

Regal Partners is expanding its leadership bench with two strategic hires - a new strategy chief and a North American head.

Ilana Stringer has joined the ASX-listed specialist alternative investment manager in the newly created role of head of strategy, reporting to chief executive and managing director Brendan O'Connor.

Stringer brings substantial experience from her previous position as chief strategy and transformation officer at ASX-listed Endeavour Group, where she established the company's group strategy and M&A practices and guided the organisation and board through initial strategic cycles. Prior to Endeavour, she held strategy roles at Woolworths.

Reflecting the continued expansion of its international business and growing institutional client base, Regal Partners has also appointed Robin Lowe as head of North America, based in New York. Lowe joins from global macro investment firm 33 Capital, where he served as partner, president and head of business development.

Previously, he was head of North America for multi-strategy hedge fund Boussard & Gavaudan.

"The ability to attract high-performing, top-quality talent remains a key pillar of our broader growth strategy, and we're delighted to welcome both Robin and Ilana to the Regal team," O'Connor said.

The appointments follow a recent restructure of the asset manager's sales, marketing and investor relations teams, which saw senior distribution executive Camelia Seric take on an expanded role as head of private wealth distribution for Regal Partners.

Seric previously served as head of distribution at Merrick Capital, which Regal Partners acquired a year ago as part of its strategy to diversify revenue streams. She joined the Melbourne-based investment house in early 2022, bringing more than 14 years of experience in financial services across Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to Merrick, Seric spent a decade at Bennelong Funds Management, where as distribution director she drove profitable growth in funds under management for its affiliated boutiques. She also worked at Plan B Wealth Management in Auckland earlier in her career.