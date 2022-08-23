Regal Funds Management launches private credit capability

Regal Funds Management is entering the private credit market later this year, offering solutions to Australian and New Zealand clients.

The capability will be headed up by portfolio managers Jacob Poke and Gavin George.

Poke has 15 years of experience and worked across Goldman Sachs investment banking and special situations groups in Australia and New Zealand, most recently leading investments to companies within its asset management division.

During his tenure at Goldman Sachs, Poke worked on several landmark transactions for the firm, most notably on AirTrunk, where he also served on the board for a time.

George has over 20 years' experience working across high-yield and special situations markets in London, the US and Australia.

He most recently led the Australian and New Zealand business for Sixth Street Partners, a global US$50 billion investment firm, where he oversaw origination, underwriting and portfolio management of credit investments.

Regal said it expects to accept investor capital in late 2022.

Regal Partners chief executive Brendan O'Connor said many traditional lenders are becoming less flexible with their capital or fully withdrawing from parts of the credit market because of regulatory capital changes, concentration risks or ESG concerns.

"This means there is limited capital in Australia to back the high demand for credit and flexible capital solutions in the mid-market, particularly from managers with the institutional resources and market relationships of Regal Funds Management," he said.

"The success of a private credit strategy of this scale relies on two things, a high calibre team and access to bilateral deal flow. The private credit market is a natural extension for Regal Funds Management, which has a successful track record in its pre-IPO and emerging companies capabilities."

The private credit arm will work closely with Regal's equities sector specialists, who focus on mining, energy, industrials, technology, and healthcare across Asia.

"Beyond extending our offering for our investors, the launch of our private credit strategy allows us to have conversations with companies about their financing gap, and whether they can best work with Regal through equity or debt," O'Connor added.

The launch of its private credit capability follows the merger of Regal Funds Management with VGI Partners, creating Regal Partners, the parent company.

Regal Funds Management is the issuer of the private credit capability.

Regal Partners now houses four dedicated alternatives investment management businesses - Regal Funds Management, VGI Partners, Kilter Rural and Attunga Capital.

"We are focused on offering differentiated alternatives investment capabilities across the Regal Partners group for institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals," concludes O'Connor.