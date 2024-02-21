Newspaper icon
Reforms will strengthen retirement advice: Experts

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 FEB 2024   12:37PM

Reforms underway to expand financial advice will have positive ramifications for the SMSF and APRA-regulated sectors as it will ultimately uplift outcomes in the retirement phase for all Australians, industry experts say.

The first day of the annual SMSF Association National Conference at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC) this morning discussed the Quality of Advice Review's (QAR) potential to transform how both sectors service their membership base.

Speaking on a panel, Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar said what the QAR ultimately means is Australians having better outcomes and accessing the "best possible retirement."

"What I think you will see in the APRA sector is a whole lot more advice delivered [in a way] that is simple and targeted and able to reach more people," she said.

Brighter Super is a formation of LGIAsuper, Energy Super, and Suncorp's superannuation business in recent years. Some 3% of its members are covered by Brighter Super-aligned advisers while 24% are serviced by IFAs that largely came from Suncorp.

"What [the QAR] will do is make us be much more thoughtful about the way that we deliver advice and much more intentional about who we deliver advice to and what the best timing and triage mechanism is," she said.

She described it as an "advice intervention" akin to the design and distribution obligations.

SMSFA chief executive Peter Burgess, who also appeared on the thought leadership panel, would like to see the QAR extend to qualified accountants who are "essentially locked out of the system" as there are some five million SMSF members who have unmet advice needs that they can tend to.

Last year, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones revealed the first two tranches of the QAR reforms. The second phase proposes opening financial advice to banks, super funds, and insurers.

On the point that accountants appear to be missing from the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes proposed changes, Heffron Consulting managing director Meg Heffron is hopeful that there will be a place for accountants with expertise to support their clients on SMSF issues.

"We currently have a regulatory setting where every accountant I talk to is terrified of saying very normal things, [but] they're worried it's going to be perceived as advice. They are holding back and not helping their clients in a way that they could be capable of," she said.

Heffron said it will be interesting to see what happens when APRA-regulated funds finally offer inexpensive or even free advice at a broader scale compared to what is on offer now.

Heffron predicts that APRA funds will end up doing a good job of educating members about the benefits of saving and super and create a new class of educated and engaged members who might be empowered to control their own retirement and start their own SMSF.

Farrar highlighted the critical role advisers play in members' retirement journey particularly as the government expands super fund advice.

"Advisers are the ones who members have trusted to take them on [the] right journey and in some cases that journey will include an SMSF and in some cases that right journey will include an APRA-regulated fund and in some cases it might even include the [both]," she said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2024 SMSF Association National Conference.

