Investment

Redpoint launches equity income fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 AUG 2021   12:21PM

Boutique Redpoint Investment Management has launched a fund targeting strong dividend-paying Australian companies.

The Redpoint Australian Equity Income Fund aims to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index (Total Return) over a three to five-year time horizon by investing in a portfolio of 40-120 Aussie companies, futures, and cash. Minimum investment amount is $25,000.

Redpoint chief executive Max Cappetta said the fund is aimed at yield-seeking investors such as self-funded retirees, other low-income tax rate payers as well as the not-for-profit sector.

Investing in Australian equities remains a core exposure for domestic investors driven, in part, through the receipt of tax credits associated with dividend income, he said.

"Our quantitative approach combines multiple perspectives, including income capture, stock selection, ESG sustainability and tax awareness within one risk managed portfolio," Cappetta said.

Fund manager GSFM has a 49% stake in Redpoint; the latter has the remaining share.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said the new fund will provide institutional and retail investors with the opportunity to access proven investment expertise, with a strong focus on capturing income from a diversified portfolio of listed Australian companies.

"Redpoint's disciplined active approach and the way in which they combine multiple investment drivers within one portfolio will prove attractive for those Australian investors seeking a greater level of income from their equity investments. It's an opportune time to be bringing this type of product to market," McIntyre said.

