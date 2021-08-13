Record low CFA pass rate

The pass rate for the Chartered Financial Analyst exam hit a record low this year, with some theorising that the pandemic interfered with preparation.

After news that level one candidates suffered a dismal pass rate of 25% for the May exam, level two and three candidates have not performed much better.

The May level two exam had a pass rate of 40% and level three had a pass rate of 42%.

The 10-year average pass rate for level three is 53% and the overall pass rate since the inception of the exam in 1963 is 57%.

The 42% pass rate for level three is the lowest result ever for that level in the history of the CFA exam.

The level two pass rate of 40% is equal lowest ever achieved with the 2007 exam. Overall, level two has a pass rate of 46% and a 10-year average of 45%.

Combined with the earlier released level one results, May's CFA exams had the lowest pass rates ever.

CFA Institute managing director of credentialing Peg Jobst acknowledged the low pass rate and said the disrupted nature of exams - with some being cancelled altogether and deferrals being offered - probably contributed.

"With respect to the markedly lower pass rates, I want to assure our candidates that the degree of difficulty of the May exams was consistent with previous exam administrations. To ensure every candidate's exam is processed with appropriate due diligence, we use the best-known and most widely used standard-setting method among professional credentialing programs," Jobst said.

"Unfortunately, fewer candidates passed at each level of the May exams than we might have expected given historical pass rate trends. While some impacted candidates were able to pass, we believe the disrupted nature of the deferred candidates' studies is reflected in the overall passing rate across all three levels."