NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Record low CFA pass rate

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 13 AUG 2021   12:21PM

The pass rate for the Chartered Financial Analyst exam hit a record low this year, with some theorising that the pandemic interfered with preparation.

After news that level one candidates suffered a dismal pass rate of 25% for the May exam, level two and three candidates have not performed much better.

The May level two exam had a pass rate of 40% and level three had a pass rate of 42%.

The 10-year average pass rate for level three is 53% and the overall pass rate since the inception of the exam in 1963 is 57%.

The 42% pass rate for level three is the lowest result ever for that level in the history of the CFA exam.

The level two pass rate of 40% is equal lowest ever achieved with the 2007 exam. Overall, level two has a pass rate of 46% and a 10-year average of 45%.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Combined with the earlier released level one results, May's CFA exams had the lowest pass rates ever.

CFA Institute managing director of credentialing Peg Jobst acknowledged the low pass rate and said the disrupted nature of exams - with some being cancelled altogether and deferrals being offered - probably contributed.

"With respect to the markedly lower pass rates, I want to assure our candidates that the degree of difficulty of the May exams was consistent with previous exam administrations. To ensure every candidate's exam is processed with appropriate due diligence, we use the best-known and most widely used standard-setting method among professional credentialing programs," Jobst said.

"Unfortunately, fewer candidates passed at each level of the May exams than we might have expected given historical pass rate trends. While some impacted candidates were able to pass, we believe the disrupted nature of the deferred candidates' studies is reflected in the overall passing rate across all three levels."

Read more: Chartered Financial AnalystCFA InstitutePeg Jobst
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Dismal pass rate for latest CFA exam
CFAs not immune to pay cuts
Boutique hires from Deloitte
CFA unveils December exam results
CFA Institute offers free exam deferral
VFMC director nabs global role
CFA Institute call for feedback on new standard
CFA Institute reveals new exam regime
Former CFSGAM chief joins Yarra Capital board
University of Sydney scores win at CFA competition

Editor's Choice

Super funds progress merger talks

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Two industry super funds have signed an agreement to explore a merger following a short period of discussion.

Perpetual acquires advice firm

KARREN VERGARA
Perpetual Private has acquired a boutique financial advice firm with over 1000 clients and $915 million of assets.

AMP flags recovery, profit jumps

KARREN VERGARA
AMP's 57% year-on-year jump in its half-year profit shows positive signs of recovery but it's still a far cry from the company it was four years ago.

Multiple accounts already in sharp decline

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Ahead of the stapling reforms being implemented, a new research paper from ASFA shows multiple super accounts are already in sharp decline.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.