Economics

Recession risk for Australia minimal: Forum

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 14 FEB 2023   12:37PM

Australia will remain resilient amid raging headwinds posed by inflation and interest rates, to the extent that it will meet its growth forecast and avoid a recession, according to an investment expert.

La Trobe Financial chief investment officer Chris Paton, who spoke at Financial Standard's annual Chief Economist Forum in Sydney this morning, pointed to several signposts that indicate the Lucky Country will evade a highly anticipated global recession.

High-level economic data shows that Australia's GDP has remained steady and outperformed major economies like the US and EU.

Other than the recently released December retail figures, Paton said any "canaries in the coal mine have been few".

Other leading economists forecast that Australia will avoid a recession and experience positive economic growth in 2023 anywhere between 1-3%, he said.

"The consensus is that inflation is peaking about now and will reduce throughout 2023, albeit finishing above the Reserve Bank of Australia's target range to close out the year."

Inflation hit a whopping 7.8% at the end of 2022, spurring the RBA to ratchet up the cash rate even further.

After a long hiatus at 10 basis points, the cash rate grew to 3.35% in February in the space of less than a year - the fastest hike in the nation's economic history.

Paton addressed the "elephant in the room", which is the worry many mortgage holders face when their fixed rate mortgages imminently expire.

"Record low interest rates saw borrowers and flock to fixed rate loans, with most maturing in 2023," he said.

While many Australians will experience "undoubtedly a repayment shock", Paton pointed out that these borrowers were assessed in the same way as their variable rate counterparts.

"[They] have proven to be incredibly resilient to this point - nine months into our hiking cycle. That resilience is perhaps best demonstrated by mortgage arrears, which have not spiked at all, and the relatively benign level of distress listings on the market," he said.

As a result, households are in the best possible position to absorb high inflation and increased mortgage repayments, Paton added.

Furthermore, these households are cashed-up, with some $280 billion sitting in offset accounts. The lower income group on the other hand might be feeling the pinch.

Household savings for low-income earners fell materially in 2022 after experiencing growth the prior year, suggesting that "this particular cohort is running down any dry powder that they held," he said.

Read more: Chief Economist ForumChris PatonFinancial StandardLa Trobe FinancialReserve Bank of Australia
