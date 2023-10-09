Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

ReCALIbrate grant winners announced

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 9 OCT 2023   12:16PM

Five female advisers have received $2000 each from the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) as it looks to boost the number of women in risk advice.

The inaugural ReCALIbrate recipients include Zurich Assure financial adviser Kristen Genter, Platinum Financial Planning director Asha Burrows, Skye Wealth financial adviser Azaria Bell, Fox & Hare Financial Advice financial planner Trish Gregory, and Adele Martin - Money Mentor director and senior financial adviser Adele Martin.

The five winners will each receive $2000 grants to attend the upcoming Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) Congress in Adelaide.

Each ReCALIbrate recipient will also be paired with a senior female life insurance industry leader and can have two in-person or virtual meetings. The purpose of these meetings will be to provide a forum for mentorship, learning, support, and advice.

CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said the group is pleased to provide these grants to five "deserving and inspirational women."

"CALI is committed to supporting a vibrant and sustainable industry and address the decreasing number of financial advisers in Australia," she said.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

"We are confident that the ReCALIbrate recipients will find the FAAA Congress engaging and informative and will leverage their knowledge for the benefit of their clients and team members."

Cupitt added that it is clear that women have unique advice needs and having a financial adviser that understands their circumstances and needs is crucial to effective and impactful advice.

"ReCALIbrate aims to promote more diversity among financial advisers so that consumers receive appropriate advice that is relevant to them," she said.

CALI board member and Clearview Wealth managing director Nadine Gooderick added: "Risk specialists have an important role in the life insurance ecosystem, so it is important that we foster the next generation of talent."

This, Gooderick said, will ensure that consumers understand their life insurance needs, secure adequate cover and, at claim time, get benefits paid.

"Women have historically been under-represented in our industry and at industry conferences more broadly, which are important events for education, network and inspiration," she said.

Read more: Adele MartinChristine CupittNadine GooderickAsha BurrowsAzaria BellKristen GenterTrish Gregory
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Project to tackle dwindling number of risk advisers
ClearView welcomes chief of staff
CALI launches scholarship to boost female risk advisers
ClearView reset pays dividends
ClearView strengthens leadership team
Industry bodies respond to QAR recommendations
Finfluencers bridge financial advice gap
ClearView appoints chief executive
CALI hires policy director from FPA
CALI backed by industry

Editor's Choice

Consultation paper released on aligning super payments with wages

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government has released a consultation paper today, inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on a proposed framework to synchronise superannuation payments with wages.

Former Australian Ethical investment chief lands new gig

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Mason Stevens has appointed David Macri as head of asset allocation.

AMP shareholder class action settlement slashed

KARREN VERGARA
Disgruntled AMP shareholders are set to receive $84 million out of the $110 million class action settlement after legal fees are taken out should the court approve the proposed amount.

Peter Costello steps down from Future Fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Peter Costello has informed the government he will not pursue a third term as the chair of the Future Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.