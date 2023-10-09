ReCALIbrate grant winners announced

Five female advisers have received $2000 each from the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) as it looks to boost the number of women in risk advice.

The inaugural ReCALIbrate recipients include Zurich Assure financial adviser Kristen Genter, Platinum Financial Planning director Asha Burrows, Skye Wealth financial adviser Azaria Bell, Fox & Hare Financial Advice financial planner Trish Gregory, and Adele Martin - Money Mentor director and senior financial adviser Adele Martin.

The five winners will each receive $2000 grants to attend the upcoming Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) Congress in Adelaide.

Each ReCALIbrate recipient will also be paired with a senior female life insurance industry leader and can have two in-person or virtual meetings. The purpose of these meetings will be to provide a forum for mentorship, learning, support, and advice.

CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said the group is pleased to provide these grants to five "deserving and inspirational women."

"CALI is committed to supporting a vibrant and sustainable industry and address the decreasing number of financial advisers in Australia," she said.

"We are confident that the ReCALIbrate recipients will find the FAAA Congress engaging and informative and will leverage their knowledge for the benefit of their clients and team members."

Cupitt added that it is clear that women have unique advice needs and having a financial adviser that understands their circumstances and needs is crucial to effective and impactful advice.

"ReCALIbrate aims to promote more diversity among financial advisers so that consumers receive appropriate advice that is relevant to them," she said.

CALI board member and Clearview Wealth managing director Nadine Gooderick added: "Risk specialists have an important role in the life insurance ecosystem, so it is important that we foster the next generation of talent."

This, Gooderick said, will ensure that consumers understand their life insurance needs, secure adequate cover and, at claim time, get benefits paid.

"Women have historically been under-represented in our industry and at industry conferences more broadly, which are important events for education, network and inspiration," she said.