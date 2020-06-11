RealIndex taps former RF Capital executive

First Sentier's systematic equities manager Realindex added a former RF Capital head of research to its investment team, as it continues to grow.

Realindex has appointed Ron Guido as a senior qualitative portfolio manager.

Guido's role is newly created, and sees the firm's team grow to 14, 11 of which are investment professionals.

A former BlackRock portfolio manager, Guido has also served as chief investment officer of Callisto Asset Management and as a portfolio manager and senior qualitative analyst at Fidelity International. Previously, he served as vice president of State Street Global Advisors' advanced research centre.

Realindex chief executive Andrew Francis said he is delighted to welcome someone of Guido's caliber to the firm, which he said has been "steadily" growing for the past few years.

"He's [Guido's] a highly experienced investment professional who will add significant portfolio management and research skills to the business," Francis said.

"For over a decade, Ron has worked in the field of systematic equity strategies for some of the largest institutional asset managers in the world."

Separately, the firm is reducing the buy-sell spreads and management fees of its Class A funds, with some funds receiving up to a 13 basis point cut in fees.

Francis said the decision was a result of the business' increasing scale.

"It supports the competitive positioning of our products in the marketplace and demonstrates our commitment to clients, even in the face of market headwinds created by COVID-19," Francis said.