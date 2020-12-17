NEWS
General
Real estate proves resilience: CoreLogic
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 17 DEC 2020   12:07PM

The residential real estate market has proved resilient in the face of the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19, according to CoreLogic's 2020 Best of the Best report.

Australia's $7.2 trillion real estate market was upheld by the top end, with luxury properties holding onto value.

The eastern suburbs of Sydney accounted for the most expensive houses and apartments. In Darling Point, the median house value was upwards of $7 million, while in Point Piper the median apartment value was over $2.28 million.

CoreLogic head of research Australia Eliza Owen said while the values in the east of Sydney remained high, they were not completely immune from the effects of the economic downturn.

""This is not to say these suburbs have been unaffected by the pandemic; indeed, the high end of the Sydney market is generally more volatile to changes in economic conditions," she said.

"However, this volatility also tends to see a rapid recovery in the wake of lower mortgage rates and an improvement in consumer sentiment.

"Perhaps even more surprising is that some of the suburbs more impacted by the pandemic are represented in this edition of the Best of the Best report as having the highest sales turnover value in the year to September."

In Melbourne unit values declined 3.4% between March and September, while the total value of sales was also down 3.9% for the period.

While the initial shock of COVID-19 led to a 2.1% decline in national property values between April and September, Australian housing values were 1.1% higher over the year to November following a recovery trend in the last two months.

"Housing values have been supported by a strong mix of regulatory, monetary and fiscal measures, which have induced record-low mortgage rates, the deferment of mortgage repayment for households impacted by COVID-19, support for low-income households, as well as grants and concessions for owner-occupier purchases," Owen said.

"Demand for lifestyle areas is also a trend that may have been exacerbated, but was not necessarily triggered, by COVID-19. The narrative of Australians fleeing capital cities in search of a sea-change or tree change "because of COVID" has dominated reporting on the housing market through 2020."

Owen said the popularity of this idea was evident with regional Australia outperforming the combined capital cities market.

"With the exception of the highest median value suburbs, our Best of the Best report is dominated by high performing regional areas across the country," she said.

"Sunshine Beach on the Sunshine Coast has seen the highest annual capital growth in houses nationally, compared with 2019 when St Kilda in Melbourne saw the highest housing growth."

For 2021, Owen said record low mortgage rates will likely be a significant tailwind for property values.  Additionally, she believes inner-city Melbourne is at risk and property investment will be boosted in smaller capital cities, like Perth.

She added that institutional interventions will continue to shape the profile of property buyers, particularly as HomeBuilder is extended at a reduced rate into Q1 2021, and regulators monitor prudential lending standards.

Read more: COVID-19CoreLogicReal estateEliza Owen
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
