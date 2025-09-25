RBNZ appoints Swedish central banker as governor

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has appointed Anna Breman as its new governor for a five-year term from 1 December 2025.

Breman comes to the role after serving as the first deputy governor of the central bank of Sweden since September 2022.

She has served on the executive board as a deputy governor since 2019. She also held the role of group chief economist and global head of macro research at Swedbank.

"Anna's experience spans central banking, academia and financial markets. She has strong technical knowledge within monetary policy, financial stability and payments systems after several years at the executive board at the Riksbank and an extensive international experience" RBNZ board deputy chair Rodger Finlay said.

New Zealand finance minister Nicola Willis said Breman's appointment follows a robust recruitment process in which 300 individuals were identified, contacted or interviewed.

"The core criteria against which candidates were assessed were enterprise leadership, technical credentials, stakeholder engagement experience, personal resilience and cultural capability," Willis said.

Hawkesby will serve as the governor until November 30 and then support the smooth transition to Breman when she takes the role.

"The board is grateful for Christian's ongoing leadership and commitment to RBNZ. We are very fortunate to have had him step into the role of governor during a transformative time for RBNZ," said Finlay.

"I am fully committed to supporting Anna and leading the RBNZ through this remaining period - and supporting the morale of our staff through a period of significant change," said Hawkesby.