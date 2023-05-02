RBA verdict on knife edge: Economists split

As anticipation builds for today's Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting, economists are sharply divided on the outcome.

Last month, the RBA held the cash rate steady at 3.6%. However, leading economists cautioned Australians not to discount the possibility of further rate hikes throughout the year.

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said: "Inflation has now peaked and is falling a bit faster than the RBA expected. Although it's a close call this bolsters the case along with increasing evidence of slowing growth and a cooling labour market for the RBA to leave rates on hold in May ahead of an eventual cut in rates to support struggling economic growth from later this year and through 2024."

T. Rowe Price portfolio manager Scott Solomon believes the RBA will maintain the status quo in May, mirroring April's decision.

"The recent CPI print signalled progress is being made on the inflation front and we suspect the RBA would like to see how the economy evolves during this period of heightened mortgage resets. They will likely attempt a hawkish tone by dangling the possibility of further hikes based upon evolving data, but it is very likely we have already reached the terminal rate," Solomon said.

However, Janus Henderson investment strategist Frank Uhlenbruch offers a different perspective, warning of the risks associated with insufficient tightening.

"There is a risk that stopping at 3.60% is premature. Though monetary policy is restrictive, it may not be restrictive enough and a near term move would allay that risk and allow for a more confident pause to assess the outlook," Uhlenbruch said.

If the RBA decided to hold off on raising rates in May, Uhlenbruch anticipates a continued tightening bias, with a potential move in June or July.

"We suspect that policy conditions are tight enough to push the economy into a period of sub trend growth rather than outright recession. In our view, monetary easing is unlikely this year with the window for easing opening in the first half of 2024 as a building output gap reinforces the trend of disinflation," he said.

Meanwhile, Equity Economics lead economist Angela Jackson said: "The latest inflation figures will provide enough justification for the RBA board to move again on rates, with services inflation in particular likely to weigh heavily on their decision."

The RBA will make its decision at 2.30pm today.