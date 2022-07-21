RBA scenario implies record costs: UBS

UBS has forecast that the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate rise assumptions would cause an unprecedented payment spike for households.

The RBA's scenario of a 300-basis point increase in interest rates by mid-2023 would see interest payments as a share of household income surge from 3.9% of income in Q1 2022 to 9.3% in Q4 2023, UBS said.

While interest costs lifted more during the 2002-08 tightening cycle (7%), the adjustment was much slower over six years. So, the RBA's scenario (based on market pricing) suggests a record fast increase of 2.5% year over year, UBS added.

Nevertheless, as previously reported by Financial Standard, RBA deputy governor Michele Bullock said households are in a fairly good position to meet rising interest rates.

This is because, "much of the debt is held by high-income households that have the ability to service the debt," Bullock said.

Meanwhile, RBA governor Phillip Lowe has stressed that the RBA isn't on a preset path to get to neutral and would instead maintain a flexible inflation targeting framework.

Yesterday, Lowe said: "We don't need to return inflation to target immediately, as we have long had, for good reasons, a flexible medium-term inflation target."

"But we do need to chart a credible path back to 2-3%."

Lowe said the RBA is seeking ways to return to the target range whereby the economy continues to grow, and unemployment stays low. However, he conceded that the path ahead is narrow and clouded with uncertainties.

Lowe went on to admit that he can understand why some people might conclude that too much support was provided by governments and central banks. Though to his detractors, he said to remember the context in which support was provided.

"At the time the decisions were made, the outlook was dire," Lowe stated.

"In Australia, tens of thousands of people were expected to die, our hospitals were expected to be overflowing, many people were expected to lose their jobs and deep social and economic scarring was anticipated."

Lowe continued: "In this environment, the RBA had a strong insurance mindset."

"Many other central banks and governments had a similar mindset."