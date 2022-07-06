RBA raises interest rates again

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has increased the cash rate by 50 basis points, ramping up its efforts to quash runaway inflation.

RBA governor Phillip Lowe stayed the course with his assessment that while the Australian economy remained resilient, a combination of global and domestic factors has caused higher inflation.

Yesterday, Lowe said: "Today's increase in interest rates is a further step in the withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary support that was put in place to help insure the Australian economy against the worst possible effects of the pandemic."

"The resilience of the economy and the higher inflation means that this extraordinary support is no longer needed."

Consequently, Lowe warned Australians to expect the board to take further steps to normalise monetary conditions in Australia over the months ahead.

UBS chief economist George Tharenou said the interest rate rise came as expected and offered no change to its 50 basis point August guidance and 2.6% peak in November.

Mutual Limited chief investment officer Scott Rundell was also left unsurprised by the RBA rate hike.

Rundell said: "The tone of the (RBA) statement was similar to the June rate decision, in that it was hawkish, with some minor tweaks."

He added that more hikes are on the cards in the coming months, subject to data.

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham commented: "The RBA is in full 'inflation-fighting' mode."

As the RBA said, inflation is predicted to peak later this year and then decline back to the 2-3% target range. Bloxham believes that the key driver of this will be in the expectation that commodity prices, particularly oil and food, don't have another leg up.

Bloxham added: "It is also worth noting that 'decline back towards the 2-3% range next year is a fairly soft statement. If inflation peaks at around 7%, later this year, as the RBA governor noted during the month was his forecast, any fall from that high rate could be regarded as 'towards' 2-3%, but inflation could still be well above the RBA's target band."

Firetrail head of investment strategy Anthony Doyle said: "With inflation likely to remain above 5% on an annualised basis for the remainder of 2022 the RBA is now on autopilot."

"This likely means a higher cash rate at every meeting until the end of the year, with the market pricing in a 3.00% cash rate by December."

Doyle concluded: "Higher interest rates will have the desired impact on demand that the Australian central bank is looking for resulting in falling house prices, weaker consumption and rising unemployment."

"This should take some heat out of the economy as households and businesses tighten their belts, but the greater question today is what impact the global slowdown in growth will have on the Australian economy," Doyle said.