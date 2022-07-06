Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA raises interest rates again

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JUL 2022   12:48PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has increased the cash rate by 50 basis points, ramping up its efforts to quash runaway inflation.

RBA governor Phillip Lowe stayed the course with his assessment that while the Australian economy remained resilient, a combination of global and domestic factors has caused higher inflation.

Yesterday, Lowe said: "Today's increase in interest rates is a further step in the withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary support that was put in place to help insure the Australian economy against the worst possible effects of the pandemic."

"The resilience of the economy and the higher inflation means that this extraordinary support is no longer needed."

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Consequently, Lowe warned Australians to expect the board to take further steps to normalise monetary conditions in Australia over the months ahead.

UBS chief economist George Tharenou said the interest rate rise came as expected and offered no change to its 50 basis point August guidance and 2.6% peak in November.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Mutual Limited chief investment officer Scott Rundell was also left unsurprised by the RBA rate hike.

Rundell said: "The tone of the (RBA) statement was similar to the June rate decision, in that it was hawkish, with some minor tweaks."

He added that more hikes are on the cards in the coming months, subject to data.

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham commented: "The RBA is in full 'inflation-fighting' mode."

As the RBA said, inflation is predicted to peak later this year and then decline back to the 2-3% target range. Bloxham believes that the key driver of this will be in the expectation that commodity prices, particularly oil and food, don't have another leg up.

Bloxham added: "It is also worth noting that 'decline back towards the 2-3% range next year is a fairly soft statement. If inflation peaks at around 7%, later this year, as the RBA governor noted during the month was his forecast, any fall from that high rate could be regarded as 'towards' 2-3%, but inflation could still be well above the RBA's target band."

Firetrail head of investment strategy Anthony Doyle said: "With inflation likely to remain above 5% on an annualised basis for the remainder of 2022 the RBA is now on autopilot."

"This likely means a higher cash rate at every meeting until the end of the year, with the market pricing in a 3.00% cash rate by December."

Doyle concluded: "Higher interest rates will have the desired impact on demand that the Australian central bank is looking for resulting in falling house prices, weaker consumption and rising unemployment."

"This should take some heat out of the economy as households and businesses tighten their belts, but the greater question today is what impact the global slowdown in growth will have on the Australian economy," Doyle said.

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaFiretrailGeorge TharenouHSBC AustraliaMutual LimitedPaul BloxhamPhillip LoweScott RundellUBS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Inflation a greater danger than recession: Powell
Banks flag imminent consecutive double rate rises
Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase
RBA spotlights inflation risk of higher wages
Reserve Bank tipped to hike rates again
Relax rate expectations: Franklin Templeton
ASX names new managing director
ACCC on financial services priorities
HSBC hires from Antarctica Asset Management
Goldman Sachs strengthens leveraged finance team

Editor's Choice

Chorus of self-interest in financial advice: SCA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Super Consumers Australia believes we should look to the UK for inspiration when it comes to providing access to conflict-free financial advice, saying lessons of the Royal Commission have been forgotten and "a chorus of self-interest has emerged".

Rest secures investment in historic tower

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:33PM
The finalised acquisition of a one-third stake in Sydney's Quay Quarter Tower is part of the super fund's ambitions to further diversity its investment portfolio.

MSCI launches emissions measuring tool

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:11PM
MSCI has launched Total Portfolio Footprinting, helping financial institutions measure carbon emissions across lending and investments as part of the transition to a net zero economy.

HMC Capital launches alternatives fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:34PM
The HMC Capital Partners Fund 1 is an Australian-domiciled unlisted wholesale fund, providing exposure to a portfolio of alternative assets.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.